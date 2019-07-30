Draft Local Content policy ready in two weeks-Energy Dept.

Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe, revealed yesterday that Guyana’s draft Local Content Policy would be ready in about two weeks. When that time arrives, he said that it would be presented to the private sector and other relevant stakeholders for their commentary.

The Energy Department head noted that the draft strives to better define what can be considered as a local and how local content can be measured. Dr. Bynoe also said that a frame work is being worked on to capture local content data from all oil companies.

For the last four years, the government has been working on producing a Local Content Policy. The first two drafts were done by Local Content Expert and Chatham House Advisor, Anthony Paul.

But in February, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, announced that Oil Consultant, Dr. Michael Warner, was hired to complete the policy.

The cost of that contract was $22M Kaieteur News had confirmed with former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin, that this contract was never advertised.

Kaieteur News had also raised several questions about Dr. Warner’s connection to ExxonMobil; the firm which brought him to Guyana in the first place to teach local businesses trying to access the supply chain, about the requirements and standards of procurement in the oil sector.

Dr. Warner was actually a fixture at Exxon’s Centre for Local Business Development on South Road for this matter.

But instead of facing Kaieteur News, the Ministry of the Presidency released a video recording of the Head of the Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe, speaking selectively on issues related to the contract.