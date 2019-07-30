24-hour crisis hotline to combat mental health issues

A 24-hour service hotline has now been provided to the public to combat mental health issues in societies. Persons can seek assistance from the service by calling telephone number 603-3666.

This was done by the William James College -USA, Center for Multicultural and Global Mental Health in collaboration with The American University of Peace Studies, Inc.

The team will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training over two days from today from 9am to 5pm at the university on 135 Sheriff and Fourth Streets, Campbellville.

The free two-Day Workshop will focus on Understanding and Preventing Suicide in Guyana.

Training will be spearheaded by Dr. Natalie A. Cort, who is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and Assistant Professor in the Clinical Psychology Department at William James College, USA.

The workshop is seeking to train 40 gatekeepers including students of the university and key stakeholders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to assist individuals with suicidal ideations, tendencies and persons with mental illnesses.

In turn, these gatekeepers will provide assistance to individuals in their various communities, workplaces and families. It was noted that this is an annual initiative amongst William James College, Center for Multicultural and Global Mental Health and The American University of Peace Studies, Inc. so as to help combat and eradicate the various social ills including victims of abuse, suicidal tendencies, and mental illness.