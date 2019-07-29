Latest update July 29th, 2019 12:58 AM

Health Ministry to introduce new filaria drug

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) will be distributing a new drug during their Mass Drug Administration (MDA) in their fight to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis better known Filaria.
Lymphatic Filariasis is a chronic disease caused by parasitic microscopic, thread-like worms. It is spread from person to person by mosquitoes.
In an advertisement, the MOPH indicated that it will be adding Ivermectin, which used to treat many parasite infestations, to Diethycarbamazine (DEC) and Albendazole to aid with their measures to combat the disease.
According to the advertisement, “Recent evidence has supported the introduction in Guyana of a new drug regimen, recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to reduce the number of MDA rounds needed to eliminate Filaria.”
“This regimen includes Ivermectin, DEC and Albendazole (also referred to as IDA) and is very effective and safe.”
MOPH will be distributing the new drug in three months time. The IDA regimen will now require Guyana to have only two more rounds of successful MDA.
Guyana has been working with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation [PAHO/WHO], the United States Agency for International Development [USAID] and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] to eradicate the disease.
In 2017 and 2018 the ministry reached out to 80 percent of the eligible population in Regions three, four, five and ten to offer help.
However, they are still challenged in reaching out to the hinterland locations in which they are faced with cultural, language, financing and geographical barriers.

