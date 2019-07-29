Gunning down of Guyhoc mechanic…Deportee among two held

Latest update July 29th, 2019 12:58 AM

A deportee is said to be among two persons in custody as police continue to investigate Saturday’s baffling pre-dawn gunning down of Guyhoc Park mechanic Reginald Atherly.
Kaieteur News understands that the deportee, who drives a vehicle, was arrested near Atherly’s home on Saturday. Another man was reportedly also detained.
Several youths, including some who work at the slain man’s establishment, were also questioned. Their hands were also reportedly swapped for traces of gunpowder residue.
However, it is unclear whether police have been able to link anyone to the killing. They are reportedly preparing to check security cameras in the area.

Dead: Reginald Atherly called “Diesel Boss”

Atherly, 44, also known as ‘Diesel Boss’, was shot dead at around 04.00 hrs on Saturday, allegedly after confronting two masked men who had broken into his Lot G 26 Guyhoc Park home.
He was shot in the head and right side, reportedly during a struggle with one of the intruders.
According to the dead man’s wife, there was no demand for cash or valuables.
There have been reports that $110,000 went missing from the residence.
From all indications, the gunmen entered the one-flat premises after removing the panes from a southern window. They somehow managed to squeeze between the wooden bars that were erected there.
The intruders were described as slim in stature, and are believed to have been extremely young.
Roxanne Crawford, Atherly’s reputed wife, and the couple’s nine-year-old daughter were the only other occupants at the time of the attack
Crawford said she awake after hearing voices somewhere outside the house. But when she opened her eyes, she saw two masked, “thin built” men in black clothing standing by her bed and pointing guns at the family.
Ms. Crawford said she screamed and Atherly also scrambled up, and ran out of the bedroom.
The woman said she then woke her daughter and told her to hide under the bed, and she too, ran outside.
It was then that she heard gunshots, and saw her husband struggling with one of the intruders near the front door.
According to Ms. Crawford, she then ran to retrieve a cutlass, but when she returned, she saw her husband lying motionless by the front door; the bandits had fled.

The mechanic shop and the yard in which Atherly lived

She estimated that she was screaming for some 15 minutes before anyone responded.
Atherly’s mother, who lives in another building in the front yard, then came over.
Atherly was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
The slain mechanic’s mother, 66-year-old Ingrid Atherly, told reporters that she was awakened by the sound of several gunshots, but she thought that robbers had invaded a nearby shop.
She described her son as being “a very kind and loving person,” and knew of anyone who would want to harm him.
Residents also described Atherly as being a generous individual who employed several youths at his mechanic establishment, located at the front of his property.
Atherly was said to have been operating his mechanic shop for over three years.

