Latest update July 29th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

From muddy street to paved walkway…Melanie North Youth Empowerment Group completes self-help project

Jul 29, 2019 News 0

 

Just a few months ago, residents of Melanie Damishana, east Coast Demerara, had to trek through a severely deteriorated dam to get to the main road access in the dry season and struggle through thick mud during the rainy season.
However members of the Melanie North Youth Empowerment Group reached out to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for a self-help project to construct a walkway in the area.

The Ministry, through its Sea and River Defence Department and its CORE Group, assisted in the youth group’s successful completion of the project.
Residents especially the elderly can now walk freely without having to worry about having a fall.
Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was invited to a simple ribbon-cutting ceremony to declare the walkway officially open. He congratulated the youth leaders on their work.
In his remarks the minister said that “self-help is important and with this much more will be birthed from the completion of this project. Kudos to the youth group on a job well done.”

More in this category

Sports

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of Guyana

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of...

Jul 28, 2019

The Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) of Caroni, Central Trinidad will commence what is anticipated to be a hectic one-week tour of Guyana on Tuesday, and they arrive, tomorrow. KRCA has been...
Read More
NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite elated with Guyana winning The Junior Kolapore

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite...

Jul 28, 2019

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4 Lodge face Caramel (Boys) East Ruimveldt oppose New C/Ville (girls)

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4...

Jul 28, 2019

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football Rockers face Capital FC and Eagles United take on Botafago at MSC ground

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine...

Jul 28, 2019

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for today

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for

Jul 28, 2019

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to be postponed to August 2

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to...

Jul 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019