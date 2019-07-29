From muddy street to paved walkway…Melanie North Youth Empowerment Group completes self-help project

Just a few months ago, residents of Melanie Damishana, east Coast Demerara, had to trek through a severely deteriorated dam to get to the main road access in the dry season and struggle through thick mud during the rainy season.

However members of the Melanie North Youth Empowerment Group reached out to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for a self-help project to construct a walkway in the area.

The Ministry, through its Sea and River Defence Department and its CORE Group, assisted in the youth group’s successful completion of the project.

Residents especially the elderly can now walk freely without having to worry about having a fall.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was invited to a simple ribbon-cutting ceremony to declare the walkway officially open. He congratulated the youth leaders on their work.

In his remarks the minister said that “self-help is important and with this much more will be birthed from the completion of this project. Kudos to the youth group on a job well done.”