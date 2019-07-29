Cops to seek legal advice into claims CID rank planted drugs and demanded cash to drop ‘case’

A CID rank accused of planting evidence during an unauthorised search operation at a business place, is currently under close arrest.

The force’s PRO Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed yesterday that an investigation was launched into the matter and advice is expected to be sought shortly.

On Friday the CID rank attached to the Reliance Police Station was placed under close arrest after he was accused by the proprietors of a SuperBet of putting a quantity of canibis on their premises during a search operation.

According to information, the constable had visited the SuperBet location with another rank and reportedly threw something into the premises.

The constable and a colleague allegedly then searched the business place, and then claimed he had found marijuana on their premises.

A senior police source stated, “after he confronted the owners they denied ownership of the substance but according to what was told to us, he (the constable) demanded that it’s either they paid a sum of money or be arrested for possession of the narcotic.”

It was reportedly at that point that the owners of the business went to the Reliance Station with CCTV footage, which showed the constable tossing something into the premises.

The constable was reportedly then placed under close arrest.

Kaieteur News was informed that the constable, was one of the ranks recently accused of being a ‘whistleblower’ in a high profile corruption investigation.

Efforts to contact the Divisional Commander Paul Langevine on the matter were unsuccessful.

The Deputy Commander Phillip Azore has not responded to queries sent to him by this publication.

Meanwhile, this publication was told that the search carried out by the Constable and another rank was not authorised by senior officers.