African Mall takes over Main Street

In the few days leading up to Emancipation Day, local crafters, jewellery makers and clothes vendors paved the Main Street Avenue between Quamina and Church Streets, Georgetown to display their products for the holiday.

Many stopped by to flock the clothing and accessories stalls to identify their picks with which to adorn themselves.

Bright colours flash before the eyes as you make your way through the stalls widely known around this time as the African Mall.

According to Nona Khan, from Nona Fabric Creative Designs, she had set up her stall since Monday displaying her hammocks, which were sold out, pillowcases, shirts and knittings. She also does customise work for her customers.

In her stall, she hanged up shirts on which she has painted the national flag, the map of Guyana, and cartoon characters.

Khan said, “I like being out here; this is my third year and this is not just an emancipation thing, I appreciate the fact it allows others to come out and showcase their work for sale too.”

Moving down the line, Kaieteur News was able to meet with ‘Junior’ who does a variety of creative works. His pieces are made up of copper, bronze, stones, leather and beads.

According to the crafter, “Most of the articles I use to make up my products are bought from right here in Guyana or from overseas. What I expect from this season is for everyone to look cultured, beautiful and nice.”

Another participant at the African Mall, Natasha David, who is the owner of David Creative Designs, has been gracing the event with her presence for the past five years.

David said, “I have been in the craft industry for the past 11 years. I would use seeds, coconuts, leather and fabric so as to create my items. This year, I tried to bring out mostly leather in my designs.”