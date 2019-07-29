Latest update July 29th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

African Mall takes over Main Street

Jul 29, 2019 News 0

 

In the few days leading up to Emancipation Day, local crafters, jewellery makers and clothes vendors paved the Main Street Avenue between Quamina and Church Streets, Georgetown to display their products for the holiday.
Many stopped by to flock the clothing and accessories stalls to identify their picks with which to adorn themselves.
Bright colours flash before the eyes as you make your way through the stalls widely known around this time as the African Mall.
According to Nona Khan, from Nona Fabric Creative Designs, she had set up her stall since Monday displaying her hammocks, which were sold out, pillowcases, shirts and knittings. She also does customise work for her customers.
In her stall, she hanged up shirts on which she has painted the national flag, the map of Guyana, and cartoon characters.
Khan said, “I like being out here; this is my third year and this is not just an emancipation thing, I appreciate the fact it allows others to come out and showcase their work for sale too.”

Ms. Nona sharing details about her crafts

Moving down the line, Kaieteur News was able to meet with ‘Junior’ who does a variety of creative works. His pieces are made up of copper, bronze, stones, leather and beads.
According to the crafter, “Most of the articles I use to make up my products are bought from right here in Guyana or from overseas. What I expect from this season is for everyone to look cultured, beautiful and nice.”
Another participant at the African Mall, Natasha David, who is the owner of David Creative Designs, has been gracing the event with her presence for the past five years.
David said, “I have been in the craft industry for the past 11 years. I would use seeds, coconuts, leather and fabric so as to create my items. This year, I tried to bring out mostly leather in my designs.”

Some accessories and ornaments on sale at the mall

More in this category

Sports

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of Guyana

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of...

Jul 28, 2019

The Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) of Caroni, Central Trinidad will commence what is anticipated to be a hectic one-week tour of Guyana on Tuesday, and they arrive, tomorrow. KRCA has been...
Read More
NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite elated with Guyana winning The Junior Kolapore

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite...

Jul 28, 2019

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4 Lodge face Caramel (Boys) East Ruimveldt oppose New C/Ville (girls)

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4...

Jul 28, 2019

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football Rockers face Capital FC and Eagles United take on Botafago at MSC ground

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine...

Jul 28, 2019

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for today

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for

Jul 28, 2019

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to be postponed to August 2

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to...

Jul 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019