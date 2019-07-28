Latest update July 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Preliminary inquiry begins into Sand Hills Chain saw operator murder.

The preliminary inquiry into the murder of a Sand Hills, Berbice River, chainsaw operator began on Wednesday in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Murder accused: Roy Glastone

Roy Glaston, 28, of Sand Hills, Berbice River, is on trial before Magistrate Peter Hugh for the murder of Elvis Benedict, 40, a chainsaw operator of Sand Hills, Berbice River.
The incident reportedly occurred between Tuesday June 18, and Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Sand Hills, Berbice River.
Glaston was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The prosecution has called four witnesses so far.
Benedict was reportedly last seen around 17:00 hrs on Tuesday June 18 fixing a tractor. About 07:00hrs, the following day, he was found alive by a truck driver with multiple injuries about his body, lying at the side of the road, some two miles from where the alleged incident took place.
The man reportedly told his brother that he was injured by the accused. He was picked up and taken by boat to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body had visible marks of violence including lacerations to the left lower back, the centre of the back, the left hand and the left upper jaw. There were also multiple scratches and bruises and abrasions about the body.
A post mortem examination performed on the body of Benedict, by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan at the New Amsterdam Hospital showed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple injuries.
The matter is set for continuation on August 22.

