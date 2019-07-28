Police to construct five new divisional HQ

The Guyana Police Force is inviting bids for the construction of five divisional headquarters. The government, through the Ministry of Public Security, said that it is seeking eligible and qualified bidders for the construction of divisional headquarters at Mabaruma, Region One; Anna Regina, Region Two; Diamond, East Bank Demerara, Region Four; Fort Wellington, Region Five and Mahdia, Region Eight.

During last year’s budget speech, Finance Minister Winston Jordan said that plans were in place to vastly reform the police force. To this end, he had revealed that $700M has been allocated for the construction of four new divisional headquarters in Regions One, Four, Five and Eight.

Minister Jordan had said, “To better plan and execute its mandate, the GPF has undertaken to harmonise its divisional boundaries with those of the administrative regions in a phased manner, with a view to ensuring that each region has at least one divisional headquarters.”

Currently, there are seven divisional headquarters, which are headed by commanders. The composition of the divisional headquarters also includes a second in command, divisional detective officer and an officer in charge of traffic.

These are ‘A’ Division headed by Assistant Superintendent Marlon Chapman; ‘B’ Division headed by Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine; ‘C’ Division headed by Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus; ‘D’ headed by Senior Superintendent E. Cooper; ‘E’ Division headed by Superintendent Lynden Lord; ‘F’ Division headed by Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis; and ‘G’ Division headed by Superintendent K. Pareshram.

Interested bidders may inspect the Bidding Document and obtain further information from the Finance Department, Ministry of Public Security at Lot 6 Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown between 08:30 hours and 15:30 hours Monday to Friday. The Bid Document can also be uplifted from there at a non-refundable fee of $5,000.

Bids shall be addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.