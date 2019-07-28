More youths graduate for the work market …as Vryman’s Erven Training Centre churns out 65

As the Government of Guyana pushes ahead with its various programmes to empower youth for the world of work another 65 youths are now certified to enter the job market.

They graduated after they completed a six months Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training (YEST) Programme at the Vryman’s Erven Training Centre in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony was Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton. Minister Norton told the youths that the administration is determine as far as possible to make youths be able to pursue higher education. He noted that the training received is just the beginning.

“As your government, it is our responsibility to provide you with the opportunities for development, but it will always be up to you to use those opportunities wisely and productively.

“I am glad and indeed happy that this is being done here in New Amsterdam. It is my genuine hope that after (this) graduation, while you certainly deserve it, you will not spend much time relaxing.

“I encourage you to pursue opportunities for employment or even better, embark on establishing your own businesses.”

Programme Coordinator, Cleveland Rose, explained that the graduates received comprehensive training and is certain that they are ready for the world of work.

During the training, they benefitted from daily lunches and a $3,000 monthly allowance. They also benefitted from robotics training and participation in community outreaches, youth rallies and exhibitions, inter-skill and inter-college sports, collegiate sports and field trips.

Valedictorian, Monik De Gueir, is happy that the Government is organising such programmes and is happy that she was a part. She always loved cosmetology, and made use of the opportunity.

She said cosmetology will be a source of additional income for her as she heads to the University of Guyana in September to pursue a course in Public Management.

Other students also expressed their delight and how they benefitted from the programme.They intoned that what was learnt will definitely benefit them in the world of work. The YEST programme was very helpful as it also help with several meaningful public related subjects.

They are eager to go out into the field to practise what he has learnt while some plan to purchase tools and establish business.

The students studied a number of subjects including Data Operation, Food Handling, Home Repairs and General Cosmetology. They were exposed to practical work experiences through attachments at various companies including the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the New Amsterdam Hospital, the Guyana Police Force, Kevin’s Reflection Barber Shop and the Regional Administration, Region Six.

An additional 100 young people are expected to enroll in the next programme scheduled to begin in September.