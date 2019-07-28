Mechanic gunned down in Guyhoc home

Popular mechanic, Reginald Atherly, was shot dead at around 04.00 hrs yesterday, allegedly after confronting two masked bandits who had broken into his Lot G 26 Guyhoc Park home.

Atherly, 44, called ‘Diesel Boss’, was shot in the head and right side, reportedly during a struggle with one of the intruders.

The father of six died near his front door. According to the dead man’s wife, there was no demand for cash or valuables.

There have been reports that $110,000 went missing from the residence.

From all indications, the gunmen entered the one-flat premises after removing the panes from a southern window. They somehow managed to squeeze between the wooden bars that were erected there.

The intruders were described as slim in stature, and are believed to have been extremely young.

Roxanne Crawford, Atherly’s reputed wife, and the couple’s nine-year-old daughter were the only other occupants at the time of the attack

A dazed-looking and tearful Roxanne Crawford said the family was asleep in their bedroom, when the bandits struck.

She recalled awakening after hearing voices somewhere outside the house. She assumed that persons were walking in the alleyway in her yard.

But when she opened her eyes, she saw two masked, “thin built” men in black clothing standing by her bed and pointing guns at the family.

“When I see them, I started to scream,” Ms. Crawford said. According to the reputed wife, Atherly also scrambled up, and ran out of the bedroom.

The woman said she then woke her daughter and told her to hide under the bed, and she too, ran outside.

It was then that she heard gunshots, and saw her husband struggling with one of the intruders near the front door.

According to Ms. Crawford, she then ran to retrieve a cutlass, but when she returned, she saw her husband lying motionless by the front door; the bandits had fled.

Crawford said she began to scream for her neighbours and for her reputed husband’s mother, who lives in another house at the front of the yard.

She estimated that she was screaming for some 15 minutes before anyone responded.

“Me and my daughter hollering for help, then Rasta man next door came over, and I told him what happened. Atherly’s mother then came over and she started to say, “Them kill meh son, and I say, ‘No he ain’t dead.’”

She said her reputed husband appeared to have been shot in the head and the right side.

Residents assisted in taking Atherly to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead.

The slain mechanic’s mother, 66-year-old Ingrid Atherly, told reporters that she was awakened by the sound of several gunshots, but she thought that robbers had invaded a nearby shop.

“When I heard the gunshots, it sound like a war zone so my daughter got up and we didn’t know what to do.

“I told my daughter that it sound like the shop next door getting robbed, not knowing that it is happening in my backyard.”

“When I heard the screaming, I jumped up on the top of the bed and look through the beam because I didn’t want to put my face through the window, then I hear Miss Atherly!! Miss Atherly!! Reggie get shoot’, so we open the door and run outside.”

The mother described her son as being “a very kind and loving person,” and does not know of anyone who would want to harm him.

“I don’t know who would want to do something like this. The world would talk good about him. He was well known and well respected, we are asking the question why? Why they target Reggie?”

Residents also said described Atherly as being a generous individual who employed several youths at his mechanic establishment, located at the front of his property.

Atherly was said to have been operating his mechanic shop for over three years.