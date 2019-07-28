Local school benefits from US firm with supplies

A locally based United States (US) firm, Keen360, will be reaching out to the students of Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary School, West Coast Demerara to assist with the upcoming academic year as part of their ‘School Supply Programme’.

The US firm recently brought its service to Guyana. There are advisors, integrators, and professionals with experience and passion for helping investment teams, executives, and managers to engage with their markets and customers.

This is done on the basis of delivering data quality, operational excellence, policy compliance, and customer care. Keen360 service expands across a wide range of industries, specializing in digital transformation.

Based on the company’s programme, they are reaching out to schools so as to give back to the communities, which they are now a part of, also to offer future sponsorship especially to the youths.

Keen360 ‘School Supply Programme’ will be seeking to aid 450 students during the initiative.

According to the Director of Operations at Keen360, Mohammad Arif Khan, “We believe in giving back to the community in order to strengthen the social fabric and sustain economic vitality.”

The business entity will also be providing paint for all the desks and benches for grades five and six of the Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary School along with backpacks and essential stationery supplies for the new term ahead for every student.

Furthermore, Keen360 recognised the top 10 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) students for the school by issuing cash grants and trophies.

The students were also treated to a full day of activities, which included a field trip to the Botanical Gardens, the Zoo and lunch afterwards.

The school’s graduation ceremony was also taken care of by the company.