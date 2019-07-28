Government takes Oil and Gas discourse to Berbice students

The Department of Energy (DoE), took its interactive session to the Upper Corentyne area where several students from the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre (UCITC) were educated on the oil and gas sector and the potential impact and transformation it will have on the economy.

Office Manager, Sharon Patterson, explained that through these interactive sessions the government aims to improve the level of awareness among Guyanese about the oil and gas sector and what it has to offer especially young persons, the necessary requirements needed for participation, and the benefits that can be derived.

Patterson also noted the forum provides an opportunity for participants to actively engage in the discussions and decision-making process to position themselves to benefit from the sector.

She noted that at the end of 2018, more than 54% of persons directly employed in the oil and gas sector are Guyanese and the administration is currently working to increase the number to 75% by the end of 2020.

She said that 25 persons were trained to work on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel- the Liza Destiny.

Floyd Scott , C-TVET Director, in his address to the gathering, spoke of the immense job opportunities that will become available but underscored for persons to tap into those opportunities they must understand that standards are required, as such, training and certification is vital.

Students were pleased that the Government conducted such a session at the Institution. There a number of them had no prior knowledge of the industry but after listening to the various presentations they feel motivated and empowered. A number of them have plans to work in the industry in the future.

They said that the seminar let them know what is going on in the country. They are also proud to learn of the many opportunities that lie ahead.