GAWU, GPSU, GLU, NAACIE, CCWU among 260 entities which for decades failed to file tax returns

Scores of active trade unions have breached their obligations, failing to file their annual tax returns.

In fact, according to a notice filed in the Official Gazette yesterday, the country’s biggest unions and associations have been guilty of the practice.

The notice to the trade unions was signed by Registrar of Trade Unions, Nicole Prince, and included 260 unions and associations.

Shockingly, despite handling tens of millions of dollars in dues, it appeared that the entities, many of them well known and in the news often, were not keen on ensuring they comply with regulations by filing their annual returns with the Registrar.

For example, the Guyana Labour Union had outstanding returns for 1960, 1964, 1972-1978, 1983-1985, 1987-1988 and for the years between 2000-2017.

The Guyana Postal & Telecommunication Workers Union had no returns for the years 1939-1959, 1970-1973, 1977-1978, 1981-1988, 1992-2007 and 2017.

The Forest Products Association of Guyana, which is a grouping of mainly large loggers, between 1945-2018, failed to file their returns, the notice from the Registrar said.

The National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), one of the sugar unions, appeared not be paying attention to its obligations as well.

It had returns that were not filed for the period 1947-1969 and 1978-2018.

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), the largest union for government workers, was guilty with outstanding returns not filed for 1949-1972, 1975-1995, 1997-2000, 2003-2009 and 2012-2017.

The Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) was also in the mix. It owed returns for almost all the years from the period 1951-1959, 1962 and 1969-2018.

Shockingly also included in the list is the Guyana Agriculture & Workers Union (GAWU).

GAWU is the largest sugar union with members also in a number of other sectors, including forestry.

During the 2000s, it was reportedly collecting tens of millions of dollars annually in union dues.

It owed for 1962-1965, 1967-1969, 1973, 1974, 1976-2010 and 2012-2018.

They were others too which were not complying were the Guyana Nurses Association which since 1972 has also failed to file its returns.

It would mirror the Guyana Minibus Association which since 1989 neglected to do so.

The others named in the list are the National Mine Workers Union of Guyana, the Federal Management Staff Association, the United Minibus Union, the Guyana Private Trawlers Association, the Guyana Customs House Brokers Association, the National Workers Union, the General Workers Union and the Guyana Teachers Association Union.