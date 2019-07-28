Celebrating their silver jubilee… Guyana Watch treats over 600 patients in two days to conclude medical outreach

To conclude their final two days of their medical outreach, the Guyana Watch Medical team treated 695 patients, a total number combined from the patients at the Belle West Primary School and the Patentia Primary School.

On July 26, at the Belle West Primary School at Canal Number 2, medical operatives treated 171 adults and 74 children, with 112 of those patients seeing the dentists.

Yesterday, at the Patentia Primary School in the Essequibo Islands, and their final location, the team treated 190 adults and 49 children, with 99 of them being treated by the dentists.

For all of the clinics, the Guyana Watch medical team saw and treated 1,235 adults for all types of ailments with the majority being high blood pressure, diabetes, and anti-fungal skin impediments.

A total of 648 patients were treated by dentists for preventative care measures and extractions, and others saw the medical doctors and pediatricians. “This is a great experience,” Atif Muhammad, one of the dentists noted.

Other medical outreaches were hosted at Shaheed Boy and Girls’ Orphanage in Kitty, Georgetown; Timehri Primary School; Leonora Primary School; Sheet Anchor Primary School; and St. Mary’s Primary School in Soesdyke.

At the orphanage on July 20, an average of 50 boys and girls, between the ages of six and 17 received dental care from the four overseas dentists, and medical treatment offered by the two pediatricians.

The visiting team also treated a few adults who were there at the outreach. The dentists there on Saturday performed extractions, fillings, sealing, and cleaning of teeth on the orphaned patients.

One of the representatives of the Shaheed Boys and Girls’ said with much enthusiasm, about how grateful she and the orphans are of the initiative taken by the Guyana Watch team.

On Sunday, the team travelled to the Timehri Primary School. The school gates were opened since 8:15AM.

Their third medical outreach this time, on July 22, was hosted at the Leonora Primary School, West Coast Demerara. The inclement weather did not stop the team of medical professionals from treating their patients.

On Tuesday, July 23, at the Sheet Anchor Primary School in Berbice, the medical team attended to 460 patients including 68 children. The dentists treated160 patients.

On Thursday, 355 patients were treated at the St. Mary’s Primary School; 100 were treated by the dentists.

During the 25 years, the United States-based non-profit organisation, Guyana Watch team, has attended to over 75,000 patients.

Guyana Watch Inc. is likely the largest medical and humanitarian organisation in the Caribbean, reaching out to underserved communities and providing assistance in various areas.

Over the past 25 years, President of the organisation, Mr. Tony Yassin, said, “The team has crisscrossed Guyana with scores of clinics through which they have examined and treated well over 75,000 patients.

“Guyana Watch has also sponsored over 65 children for heart surgery in the United States of America and India, and more than 60 eye surgeries, four adult kidney transplants in India and financially assisted numerous persons with various illnesses for overseas medical treatment.”

The organisation, Yassin said, has given over 10 full scholarships to university students.

During this year’s programme, the team expects to see well over 3,500 patients for medical and dental problems at seven clinics across Guyana, with the inclusions of the orphanages.

Most of the funds are donated by Guyana Watch Inc., members and supporters, while some of the medications are donated by pharmaceutical companies.

“We will distribute over US$500,000 in medication and conduct medical and health counselling at these clinic sites,” Yassin added.