Latest update July 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Armed men disguised as Federal police agents snatched US$30M in gold bars from Brazil airport

Jul 28, 2019 News 0

By Fabiola Moura and David Biller

Brazil (Bloomberg)- It took less than three minutes for eight armed men to make off with US$30 million worth of gold bars from Sao Paulo’s International Airport — possibly the second-largest heist in Brazil’s history.

Police inspect the vehicles that were left by suspects involved in heist carried out at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport, on July 25, 2019. (Photographer: Paulo Lopes/Futura Press via AP)

The robbery in progress

Criminals disguised as federal police officers drove to the Guarulhos Airport on Thursday afternoon in an SUV and flatbed truck, both fashioned to look official, according to the airport’s press office.
Security camera footage shows them wearing balaclavas and giving orders to cargo terminal employees, one of whom used a forklift to load the precious cargo onto the truck’s bed.
The gold was bound for Zurich and New York, the airport’s press office said in an email, without disclosing its provenance.
Sao Paulo’s civil police, which is in charge of the investigation, said the men took 720 kilograms (1,587 pounds) in bars valued at 110 million reais (US$30 million).
The crime was perpetrated by “a well-organised gang,” police chief João Carlos Miguel Hueb told reporters on Friday. “This certainly wasn’t their first robbery.”
Brazil has been the site of a series of audacious heists. In the largest robbery in the country’s history in 2005, thieves tunneled into the central bank’s regional unit in Fortaleza to take the equivalent of $67 million in local currency.
A similar plot in 2017 was foiled just before tunnelers reached Banco do Brasil’s vault. Criminals routinely steal or blow up ATMs, hijack cargo trucks and armored vehicles, and once made off with millions of dollars worth of merchandise from a Samsung factory.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of Guyana

Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy of T&T set for one week tour of...

Jul 28, 2019

The Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy (KRCA) of Caroni, Central Trinidad will commence what is anticipated to be a hectic one-week tour of Guyana on Tuesday, and they arrive, tomorrow. KRCA has been...
Read More
NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite elated with Guyana winning The Junior Kolapore

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting Captain Braithwaite...

Jul 28, 2019

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4 Lodge face Caramel (Boys) East Ruimveldt oppose New C/Ville (girls)

Exxon Mobil U-14 Football finals set for August 4...

Jul 28, 2019

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football Rockers face Capital FC and Eagles United take on Botafago at MSC ground

Tonight is semifinals night in Divine...

Jul 28, 2019

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for today

Schools Windball cricket girls final set for

Jul 28, 2019

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to be postponed to August 2

Rain forces Friday’s Guinness football round to...

Jul 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019