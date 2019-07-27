Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday Grace Kennedy Remittance Service on board

At a simple ceremony at its Head Office on Water Street Georgetown, Grace Kennedy and Remittance Service Marketing head Denis Haywood presented a cheque and a quantity of Water Bottles, Caps and T-shirts to the Western Union Malteenoes Cricket Academy yesterday.

Malteenoes Sports Club, located on Thomas Road Thomas Lands, was founded in 1902 by a Barbadian Taylor Ferdinand Archer, this year’s Academy runs from July 29 to August 9, Monday to Friday, 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs daily and caters for males and females between the ages 6-18 years old.

Present yesterday were Haywood (a former MSC player), MSC President Winston Semple, MSC Secretary Attorney at Law Adrian Smith and Troy Lewis, MSC’s hard working Treasurer.

Haywood said that this sponsorship of Western Union which the home of Grace Kenney, is an example of the entity fulfilling its role as a good corporate citizen.

“Helping in the development of Sports is one of the best ways to forge unity, reduce crime and produce a fitter and healthier nation” said Haywood.

Semple thanked Grace Kennedy and Western Union for their support of the devolvement of young people and this joint will be good for positive publicity of the company and hopefully Malteenoes contribution to Guyana’s cricket by producing players, umpires, scorers, cricket Journalists and broadcasters and Administrors. He encouraged more former overseas based MSC players to join in the sponsorship of kids who might not be able to pay the registration fee.

The planned event of activities is not just focused on the cricket, but on personal and educational development which are also equally important. Building on previous years’ success, activities and training sessions anticipated for 2019’s event are: Etiquette Training, Public Speaking, Anti-Drug Awareness and Interactive and critical thinking sessions.

These are a few of the events that will be administered by Guyana’s finest personnel coupled with cricket development skills from the best coaches and former players of Guyana including National U-17 Coach Orin Bailey, former National off-spinner Gavin Nedd and female Coach Sabrina Munroe among others.

Registration fees for Girls between the ages 6-12 years cost G$2000, Boys age 6-12 years G$3000, Girls age 12-18 G$3000 and Boys age 12-18 years G$4000.

For the second consecutive year, overseas past players are being encouraged to sponsor those who might not be able to afford the entrance fee but would be desirous of attending the Academy.

As the premier sponsor, a representative of Grace Kennedy will have the opportunity of saying a few words at Monday’s opening ceremony in which Director of Sports Christopher Jones will deliver the feature address.

Dress Code is long track pants and white Tee-Shirts and 70% White Sneakers and application Forms are available at Malteenoes Sports Club, Thomas Lands, between the hours 15:00hrs and 20:00hrs daily.

For further information contact Troy Lewis on telephone Number 592-613-2575. (Sean Devers)