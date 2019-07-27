Trio remanded for cocaine found in lunch bag

Three men were yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after they appeared before her in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly trafficking six pounds of cocaine.

Deopaul Goordeen, 48, a fisherman, of 1155 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; Mohammed Inshan, 47, a electrician, of 49 Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo, and Amit Kumar, 41, a machine operator, of 275 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, all denied the charge against them.

It is alleged that on July 23, 2019 at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, the three men had in their possession 2.64 kilograms (almost 6 pounds) of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Goordeen was represented by Attorney-at-law Damion Da Silva while Inshan and Kumar are being represented by Siand Dhurjon and Marcel Bobb.

The attorneys made applications for reasonable bail to be granted to their clients as they claim the men have no knowledge of the cocaine. The attorneys also stated that the men are the sole breadwinners for their home.

Goordeen’s attorney added in his application as a special reason for bail, that his client suffers from hypertension. The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor Narissa Leander objected to bail for the men.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, CANU ranks were carrying out an observation exercise. Goordeen was seen handing over a package to Inshan, who in turn handed it to Kumar. Kumar then took the package and placed it in Inshan’s car, and the men left the location in two separate vehicles.

The vehicles were subsequently stopped and searched by the CANU ranks who found a lunch bag in the backseat of Inshan’s car.

Upon inspection of the lunch bag, a black plastic bag was discovered and it revealed that it contained two white, block-like objects. The objects were tested by the ranks and confirmed to be cocaine.

The CANU ranks arrested the men and took them to their headquarters. According to the prosecutor, they have video evidence, which shows the handing over of the package.

Chief Magistrate McLennan after listening to all sides remanded the men to prison on the grounds that no special reasons were given for them to be granted pre-trial liberty. The matter was adjourned until August 2, when it will be re-called at the Leonora Magistrate Court.