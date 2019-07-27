Soulja Bai and Jagdeo tun to a woman

Soulja Bai and Jagdeo really encouraging people to protest. Ever since dem had politics in Guyana dem always had protest. If de people ain’t protesting fuh pay, dem protesting fuh good road. Some even protest fuh electricity.

Dem boys remember when some people was protesting fuh lights, dem had people who never had lights. The last set never think about protesting because dat was dem life.

Guyana decide to get elections commission chairman because everybody else got one. Is sheer man can be chairman. Dem had Doodnauth, dem had Joe, dem had Rudy, dem had Hoppie, dem had Steve and then Patto.

Something always because de opposition always finding fault wid de chairman. Nobody didn’t find fault wid Joe. He resign. But dem find fault wid Doodnauth, dem find fault wid Rudy, dem find fault wid Steve and dem find fault wid Patto. Wid de exception of Patto, all dem chairman was people who de two politicians agree to appoint.

Now dem two big man step outside. It got to be dat somebody come up wid de idea dat dem always getting problem wid de men, suh dis time dem select a woman. Is de first time a woman gon do dis wuk.

De thing is dat people know wheh she stand. She don’t mek joke and she don’t kay is who. Once something wrong, it wrong.

She got a problem right away. De opposition want to top de house-to-house registration and wid de woman as chairman, dem gon press she fuh mek de move. But she got li’l time. De matter in de court, suh she don’t have to mek a decision right now.

Jagdeo did treat she bad when she was a judge. He mek Carl skip she. But he know she is a lady who does deal wid de law. Soulja Bai did ask she fuh tek de wuk and she refuse. Now Jagdeo ask she. And he did ask she before now, too.

Dem boys seh she tek de wuk. Dem waiting to see who gon give she first bad name.

Talk half and watch how a woman gon do a man wuk.