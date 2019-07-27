Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
The quarterfinalists of the Georgetown leg of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football tournament have been decided following action on Thursday evening at Berlin Tarmac. Competition in the quarterfinal leg is set for tonight at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac from 19:00hrs. Play opens with Broad St facing Leopold St at 19:00hrs, Albouystown-B versus Back Circle at 19:45hrs, Sparta Boss oppose Sophia from 20:30hrs and Gold is Money challenge Tiger Bay at 21:15hrs in the nightcap.
In results from Thursday’s action:
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals
Game-1
Alexander Village-5 vs Charlotte St-0
Quincy Porter-12th and 14th
Shem Porter-8th
Leon Yaw-15th
Delon Williams-16th
Game-2
Broad Street-3 vs John Street-1
Broad Scorer
Akeem San-4th and (GG)-18th
John St Scorer
Oswaldo Gil-8th
Game-3
Albouystown-A vs Future Stars
Future Stars win via walkover (Albouystown-A suspended for one year)
Game-4
Sophia-4 vs Rising Stars-1
Sophia Scorers
Dwayne Lowe-(GG)-18th
Gerald Grittens-(GG)-20th
Rising Scorer
Ray Smith-5th
Game-5
LA Ballers-0 vs Gold is Money-1
Michael Pedro-7th
Game-6
Leopold Street-1 vs Tiger Bay-3
Tiger Bay Scorer
James Meredith-15th and (GG)-18th
Leopold Scorer
Okeene Fraser-8th
Game-7
North East La Penitence-1 vs Back Circle-2
Back Circle Scorers
Adrian Aaron-5th
Jermaine Beckles-14th
North East Scorer
Keifer Grant-7th
Game-8
Sparta Boss-0 vs Albouystown-B-1
Melvorn Ross-6th
Fixtures:
Quarterfinal Matchups
(1)Broad St vs Leopold St-19:00hrs
(2)Albouystown-B vs Back Circle-19:45hrs
(3)Sparta Boss vs Sophia-20:30hrs
(4)Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay-21:15hrs
Semifinal Matchups
Winner (1) vs Winner (4)
Winner (2) vs Winner (3)
Final Point Standings
Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Broad St. (Q) 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6
Gold is Money (q) 3 2 1 2 0 +2 6
LA Ballers 3 2 1 2 2 0 6
John St. 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Albouystown-B [Q] 3 3 0 2 0 +2 9
Sparta [q] 3 2 1 10 3 +7 6
Alex. Village 3 1 2 6 7 -1 3
Charlotte St. 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0
Group-C
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Tiger Bay [Q] 3 3 0 8 0 +8 9
Leopold St. [q] 3 2 1 5 4 +1 6
Future 3 1 2 2 2 0 3
Albouystown-A 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Sophia (Q) 3 2 1 7 4 +3 6
Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 4 3 +1 6
North East 3 2 1 4 4 0 6
Rising Stars 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0
Legend
(Q)-Group Winner
(q)-Group Runner-up
