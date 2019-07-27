Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

The quarterfinalists of the Georgetown leg of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football tournament have been decided following action on Thursday evening at Berlin Tarmac. Competition in the quarterfinal leg is set for tonight at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac from 19:00hrs. Play opens with Broad St facing Leopold St at 19:00hrs, Albouystown-B versus Back Circle at 19:45hrs, Sparta Boss oppose Sophia from 20:30hrs and Gold is Money challenge Tiger Bay at 21:15hrs in the nightcap.

In results from Thursday’s action:

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals

Game-1

Alexander Village-5 vs Charlotte St-0

Quincy Porter-12th and 14th

Shem Porter-8th

Leon Yaw-15th

Delon Williams-16th

Game-2

Broad Street-3 vs John Street-1

Broad Scorer

Akeem San-4th and (GG)-18th

John St Scorer

Oswaldo Gil-8th

Game-3

Albouystown-A vs Future Stars

Future Stars win via walkover (Albouystown-A suspended for one year)

Game-4

Sophia-4 vs Rising Stars-1

Sophia Scorers

Dwayne Lowe-(GG)-18th

Gerald Grittens-(GG)-20th

Rising Scorer

Ray Smith-5th

Game-5

LA Ballers-0 vs Gold is Money-1

Michael Pedro-7th

Game-6

Leopold Street-1 vs Tiger Bay-3

Tiger Bay Scorer

James Meredith-15th and (GG)-18th

Leopold Scorer

Okeene Fraser-8th

Game-7

North East La Penitence-1 vs Back Circle-2

Back Circle Scorers

Adrian Aaron-5th

Jermaine Beckles-14th

North East Scorer

Keifer Grant-7th

Game-8

Sparta Boss-0 vs Albouystown-B-1

Melvorn Ross-6th

Fixtures:

Quarterfinal Matchups

(1)Broad St vs Leopold St-19:00hrs

(2)Albouystown-B vs Back Circle-19:45hrs

(3)Sparta Boss vs Sophia-20:30hrs

(4)Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay-21:15hrs

Semifinal Matchups

Winner (1) vs Winner (4)

Winner (2) vs Winner (3)

Final Point Standings

Group-A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Broad St. (Q) 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6

Gold is Money (q) 3 2 1 2 0 +2 6

LA Ballers 3 2 1 2 2 0 6

John St. 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Group-B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Albouystown-B [Q] 3 3 0 2 0 +2 9

Sparta [q] 3 2 1 10 3 +7 6

Alex. Village 3 1 2 6 7 -1 3

Charlotte St. 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group-C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Tiger Bay [Q] 3 3 0 8 0 +8 9

Leopold St. [q] 3 2 1 5 4 +1 6

Future 3 1 2 2 2 0 3

Albouystown-A 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group-D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Sophia (Q) 3 2 1 7 4 +3 6

Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 4 3 +1 6

North East 3 2 1 4 4 0 6

Rising Stars 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Legend

(Q)-Group Winner

(q)-Group Runner-up