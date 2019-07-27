Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA -Allicock enters the ring tonight

By Calvin Chapman in Peru

The 18th Pan American Championships that is being hosted in Lima, Peru, officially opened last evening but before the festivities, Guyana’s national men’s sevens team that is well known as the ‘Green Machine’, opened their campaign against the mighty United States of America (USA).

It was a baptism by fire for the local ruggers, who are currently in the rebuilding stage and they lost 62-0 to USA who were fielding an alleged B squad.

USA, dominated the proceedings from the get go and Guyana struggled for possession and when the local lads did get on the ball they didn’t make the best of possession. At the end of the first half, the score was 31-0.

Team USA was visibly more fit, stronger and bigger than Guyana that even struggled to receive the ball from kickoff. USA eased through Guyana’s defence almost effortlessly and the explosive speed of U.S. strongmen was amazing compared to their sized.

After the match, Guyana’s scrum half Osei McKenzie shared with this publication that he was displeased with Guyana’s performance and he noted that he believes the Green Machine can do much better.

However, McKenzie further posited that, “It’s hard to gauge where Guyana’s rugby is currently when you come against a team like the USA who are consistently playing at such a high level. But I think with more exposure to this level, Guyana has the skill set and talent to match up with them (USA). It’s just that the constant competition has allowed the US’ game to be more fine-tuned.”

Skipper Jamal Angus posited that going forward, “Guyana need work on their kickoff receipts and kickoff chases and we will be better going forward.”

The Guyanese play Brazil today at 11:50hrs and Chile and 15:40hrs. Chile and Brazil drew 14-14 yesterday.

In squash, Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil put up a good fight against third seed Chilean pair of Ana Pinto and Giselle Delgado. The match finished two games to one with the Guyanese winning the second match.

The team of Fernandes, Khalil and Mary Fung-A-Fat will be in action again tomorrow.

Tonight, Keevin Allicock will be in action in the quarterfinal of the 60kg boxing division. A win tonight will guarantee the commonwealth silver medalist at least a bronze medal.

Allicock praised the amount of preparation he had coming into the Pan American games, especially the training camp in Cuba where he came across a lot of high level competition. He mentioned that, “Here (2019 Pan Am Games) no one is different, everyone is on the same level, I would have fought some of the boxers here and I am confident and going with God. I am willing to face anyone that is coming against me, I am prepared and ready.”

Justin Choy will also make his debut for Guyana in Lima in Taekwondo today.