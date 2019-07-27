NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

Captain of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team to the 150th Imperial Meeting taking place in the UK, Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite has continued to be the shining light for the Caribbean.

Sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., located at D’Uban Backlands, Braithwaite will today (Friday) be shooting in the Third Stage of the Queens Final where the best at the Imperial Meet, faces off.

This being the 150th competition makes Braithwaite’s achievement even more relishing, this being his 8th trip to this competition popularly known as Bisley. The last time he competed at the said competition, Braithwaite also made the Queens Final.

He ended 91st in the Grand Aggregate out of a total of 200 shooters while in the St. George’s competition, he narrowly missed out on the third stage which had a cut off of 147.19; Braithwaite’s score was 147.15.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese quartet of Braithwaite, Dyland Fields, Sigmund Douglas and John Fraser, who are also part of the West Indies Team, competed as a nation in the NRA the Junior Overseas Junior Kolapore Match yesterday (Friday) and won gold.

They totaled 372.15v having shot 126.6v at 300, 124.3v at 500 and 122.6v at 600.