Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

Jul 27, 2019 Sports 0

Captain of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team to the 150th Imperial Meeting taking place in the UK, Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite has continued to be the shining light for the Caribbean.

Lennox Braithwaite as he leaves the Range at the NRA 150th Imperial Meeting.

Sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., located at D’Uban Backlands, Braithwaite will today (Friday) be shooting in the Third Stage of the Queens Final where the best at the Imperial Meet, faces off.
This being the 150th competition makes Braithwaite’s achievement even more relishing, this being his 8th trip to this competition popularly known as Bisley. The last time he competed at the said competition, Braithwaite also made the Queens Final.
He ended 91st in the Grand Aggregate out of a total of 200 shooters while in the St. George’s competition, he narrowly missed out on the third stage which had a cut off of 147.19; Braithwaite’s score was 147.15.
Meanwhile, the Guyanese quartet of Braithwaite, Dyland Fields, Sigmund Douglas and John Fraser, who are also part of the West Indies Team, competed as a nation in the NRA the Junior Overseas Junior Kolapore Match yesterday (Friday) and won gold.
They totaled 372.15v having shot 126.6v at 300, 124.3v at 500 and 122.6v at 600.

More in this category

Sports

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

Jul 27, 2019

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The programme, which is...
Read More
Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era...

Jul 27, 2019

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox...

Jul 27, 2019

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday Grace Kennedy Remittance Service on board

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday...

Jul 27, 2019

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness...

Jul 27, 2019

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA -Allicock enters the ring tonight

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA...

Jul 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Congratulations to all!

    Guyana is in a better place because of the agreement reached yesterday by our two main political leaders, President David... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019