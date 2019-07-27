Man charged for stabbing friend to the neck

A 25-year-old fisherman who allegedly stabbed his friend to the neck while they were playing with knives was yesterday slapped with a wounding charge.

Kevin Allicock, a father of two, of 32 James Street, Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charge.

It is alleged that on April 17, 2019, Allicock unlawfully and maliciously wounded Joseph Barker with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.

Allicock’s attorney told the court that the two men are friends and on the day in question, they were indulging in horseplay, by picking up some knives from a table and throwing it at each other. He said that Barker was wounded by accident.

The attorney added that his client also received injuries about the body, but did not take it as a serious matter, because these actions were a regular occurrence between the two.

Meanwhile, Barker’s father appeared on his behalf. He said that the night before the court hearing, his son (Joseph) was crying out for pain from the injury. The father further stated that while coming to court yesterday, his son started complaining of more pain and as a result, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

Police prosecutor Traceyann Gittens objected to bail being granted to Allicock based on the fact that the alleged victim was readmitted to the hospital.

This submission was upheld by the magistrate and Allicock was remanded to prison until August 2.