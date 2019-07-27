Man breaches protection order and assaults woman

A labourer who breached a protection order that was taken out against him was yesterday remanded to prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Neville Everson appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on July 6, last, at James Street, Albouystown, he unlawfully assaulted a woman. Everson denied the charge.

In a bail application made by the defendant’s attorney, the lawyer told the court that the alleged victim is in the habit of going over to his client’s residence although she has a protection order against him.

Police prosecutor Richard Harris then told the court that the alleged victim took out a protection order (via the instruction of Magistrate Annette Singh) against Everson on October 30, 2017.

He further stated that on the day in question, the woman was on her way to purchase food from a restaurant when she was attacked by Everson, who dealt her several cuffs about her face and body. However, the woman managed to escape from her assailant.

While she was returning from the restaurant, Everson, who was not satisfied that the woman had gotten away from him, hid behind a truck and then attacked the woman for a second time, cuffing and kicking her about her body.

The injured woman was then picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated for the injuries she sustained from the beating and later discharged.

The matter was later reported and Everson was arrested and charged.

In his closing statement, prosecutor Harris made strong objections to bail being granted to the defendant, citing that he’s in the habit of going to the victim’s home. He also stated that it clearly shows that Everson “doesn’t have respect for the court and the law and he should be confined for his actions”.

Prosecutor Harris mentioned that he is concerned for the safety of the woman due to the many recent articles that are seen about woman being assaulted or even killed by their partners.

Magistrate Daly, after listening to the facts of the charge, denied bail, and remanded Everson to prison until July 29, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.