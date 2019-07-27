Hand in Hand among the first sponsors for Aug. 25 drag c/ship

Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company is among the first entity to sign onto the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Drag race billed for August 24.
The company through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, confirmed their participation by handing over a sponsorship cheque yesterday to office Executive Cheryl Gonzalves.
Juman said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of Hand-in-Hand we are proud to once again be a part of the international drags hosted by GRM&SC and will continue to commit to the sports development in Guyana.”
Commenting on the sponsorship, GMR&SC Executive Motilall Deodass said, “Hand in hand has always been a stellar sponsor of motor racing and we were more than happy to have them on board for the event.”
Meanwhile, Trinidad has expressed an interest in participating in the event with GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed stating that there are several cars they want to enter.
The last local drag racing event was deemed a success especially considering the weather had plagued the previous day and also curtailed a few classes on race day.
This time, the club is expecting more co-operation from the weather and even more cars, as Mohamed said that several competitors have been building to this event.
Jul 27, 2019Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The programme, which is...
Jul 27, 2019
Jul 27, 2019
Jul 27, 2019
Jul 27, 2019
Jul 27, 2019
The great democracy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain has become an amusing country to the rest of the world, just... more
Guyana is in a better place because of the agreement reached yesterday by our two main political leaders, President David... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Climate Change is no longer a future event. It is here, now and real. Planet Earth, mankind’s common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]