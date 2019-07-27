Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hand in Hand among the first sponsors for Aug. 25 drag c/ship

Jul 27, 2019 Sports 0

Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company is among the first entity to sign onto the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Drag race billed for August 24.

Shafeena Juman, Marketing Executive of Hand in Hand (Left) hands over the company’s sponsorship to GMR&SC office Executive Cheryl Gonzalves.

The company through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, confirmed their participation by handing over a sponsorship cheque yesterday to office Executive Cheryl Gonzalves.
Juman said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of Hand-in-Hand we are proud to once again be a part of the international drags hosted by GRM&SC and will continue to commit to the sports development in Guyana.”
Commenting on the sponsorship, GMR&SC Executive Motilall Deodass said, “Hand in hand has always been a stellar sponsor of motor racing and we were more than happy to have them on board for the event.”
Meanwhile, Trinidad has expressed an interest in participating in the event with GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed stating that there are several cars they want to enter.
The last local drag racing event was deemed a success especially considering the weather had plagued the previous day and also curtailed a few classes on race day.
This time, the club is expecting more co-operation from the weather and even more cars, as Mohamed said that several competitors have been building to this event.

More in this category

Sports

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

Jul 27, 2019

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The programme, which is...
Read More
Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era...

Jul 27, 2019

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox...

Jul 27, 2019

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday Grace Kennedy Remittance Service on board

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday...

Jul 27, 2019

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness...

Jul 27, 2019

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA -Allicock enters the ring tonight

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA...

Jul 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Congratulations to all!

    Guyana is in a better place because of the agreement reached yesterday by our two main political leaders, President David... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019