Hand in Hand among the first sponsors for Aug. 25 drag c/ship

Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company is among the first entity to sign onto the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Drag race billed for August 24.

The company through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, confirmed their participation by handing over a sponsorship cheque yesterday to office Executive Cheryl Gonzalves.

Juman said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of Hand-in-Hand we are proud to once again be a part of the international drags hosted by GRM&SC and will continue to commit to the sports development in Guyana.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, GMR&SC Executive Motilall Deodass said, “Hand in hand has always been a stellar sponsor of motor racing and we were more than happy to have them on board for the event.”

Meanwhile, Trinidad has expressed an interest in participating in the event with GMR&SC President Rameez Mohamed stating that there are several cars they want to enter.

The last local drag racing event was deemed a success especially considering the weather had plagued the previous day and also curtailed a few classes on race day.

This time, the club is expecting more co-operation from the weather and even more cars, as Mohamed said that several competitors have been building to this event.