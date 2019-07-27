Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese place a high premium on their labour –Immigrants are working for less – Minister Jordan

Jul 27, 2019 News 0

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday at the People’s National Congress Reform weekly press conference, asserted that Guyanese place a higher premium on their labour, compared to the immigrants now in our midst who are working for much less.
“Guyana has a relatively small population .We speak about jobs and we hear a lot of young people who say that there are no jobs. I have seen Venezuelans, Cubans, Brazilians, Nigerians, and even Haitians in Guyana with jobs… a country which supposedly has no jobs! Guyana has carpenters of all different nationalities, so there must be jobs,” the Minister explained.
He took some time to shed some light on some issues of the past, back when in the 1970s to the 1990s, there were high numbers of Guyanese migrating to the United States of America.
“People complained how Guyanese took away their jobs. There is no basis for this, but it is true, because everyone would want to deal with their natives first. The fact that you can go in a country of a native and get a job, what does it suggest? Many things; for one, the labour cost in that country is very high, because if I am prepared to cut grass for $1,000 but the native wants to cut grass for $1,500 who are you going to employ? Most obviously, the $1,000… and I would go for the $1, 000,” the Finance Minister posited.
He further disclosed that these immigrants, many of whom fled their country because of poverty, crime, and political instability, find it feasible to work for a lower premium, and added that, “The real question is whether the job is paying what you want it to pay. For these people, yes, for others, maybe not”.
Aside from this, he expressed that, “There is a skill level, depending on the job, and people are not prepared. Jobs are going to be created, but we have to prepare ourselves for those jobs.”
In September of last year, this publication carried an article, which stated that more than half of Guyana’s workforce only has a primary education. According to the Bureau of Statistics’ Labour Force Survey (LFS) for 2017, it was reported that more than half of the nation’s workforce was either without any formal schooling, or only attained primary education. Furthermore, in that report it was discovered that about a quarter of the working age population has upper secondary education, but only 2.8 percent has a Bachelor’s degree or above.

More in this category

Sports

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

Jul 27, 2019

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The programme, which is...
Read More
Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era...

Jul 27, 2019

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox...

Jul 27, 2019

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday Grace Kennedy Remittance Service on board

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday...

Jul 27, 2019

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness...

Jul 27, 2019

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA -Allicock enters the ring tonight

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA...

Jul 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Congratulations to all!

    Guyana is in a better place because of the agreement reached yesterday by our two main political leaders, President David... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019