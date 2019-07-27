Entries close for KMTC’s Emancipation Horserace Meet tomorrow

Entries for the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club Emancipation Horserace Meet set for Sunday August 4 at their race track at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice with close tomorrow.

Horses can be entered by contacting Club Secretary Niketa Ross (tel 662-4668), Assistant Secretary Isaac Dallo (689-0629), Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Cecil Kennard (623-7609 or 225-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010), Dennis Deroop (640-6396) and Campton Sancho (691-1174). No late entries will be allowed.

The C & Lower one-mile race, which is the feature, will see a winning purse of $700,000 and the entrance fee for this race is $85, 000.

Owners of Horses must pay at least $5,000 for each Horse at the point of entry. If not paid the Horses’ names would not appear on the Official Programme and the Horse will not be permitted to run.

In the event that there are less than five Horses in any event the club reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money after consulting with the Horse owners.

In the L-non-earner over 5 furlongs will see the winner will receive $120, 000.

In the H & Lower WI bred non-winner & Guyana bred Open over 7 furs, the winner will receive $240, 000.

In the J&K Lower over 7 Furs the winner will receive $180,000.

In the L-non winner (2018-2019) over 5 Furs the winner will receive $140,000.

In the 2 years old Guyana bred over 5 Furs the winner will receive $200, 000.

In the L-Open over 5 miles the winner will receive $160,000.