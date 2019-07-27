Latest update July 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

Jul 27, 2019 Sports 0

The sixth annual New Era Entertainment (NEE)/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tournament kicked off last night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) basketball hard court and just one day before the tournament’s kickoff, Dinar Trading swooped in to lend a helping hand once again.

Aubrey Major Jr. (2nd left) receives the sponsorship cheque from Clifton Singh of Dinar’s Trading, while Vishal Rampersaud and Sayad Ahamad look on.

At their head office, Clifton Singh of Dinar Trading made the contribution to NEE co-director Aubrey Major Jr.
Over $2million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs by the respective top performers and the tournament that has three teams invited from region four will follow a group round-robin/knockout format.
There are a total of four groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.
The curtains will fall on the event on August 17th when the winning team will pocket $600,000, second place $250,000 and teams finishing third and fourth will take home $100,000 and $55,000 respectively.
In a release to the media, Major expressed gratitude for Dinar Trading’s support and vowed that he would always encourage persons to support the business.
Among other sponsors of the event are Bumper to Bumper Services and Ansa Mcal through their Heineken Brand.
Tonight’s second night of play will see action kicking off at 18:30hrs.
In the first clash, Dave & Celina All-Star will play Trend Setters, while Royal Warriors will be pitted against High Rollers at 19:20.
West Side Ballers will battle L.A. Ballers at 20:15hrs before Silver Bullets play Higher Level.
Capital Strikers match skills with Haynes Hitters at 21:45hrs and Germans United will contest the penultimate match with Achievers at 22:30hrs.
NK Ballers will play Quiet Storm in the feature clash that kicks off at 23:20hrs.

More in this category

Sports

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

Jul 27, 2019

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The programme, which is...
Read More
Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era...

Jul 27, 2019

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox Braithwaite into top 100 of Queens Final

NRA 150th Imperial Meeting WIFBSC Captain Lennox...

Jul 27, 2019

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday Grace Kennedy Remittance Service on board

Western Union Malteenoes Academy starts on Monday...

Jul 27, 2019

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness leg

Quarterfinalists decided for Georgetown Guinness...

Jul 27, 2019

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA -Allicock enters the ring tonight

Pan Am games 2019 Green Machine manhandled by USA...

Jul 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Congratulations to all!

    Guyana is in a better place because of the agreement reached yesterday by our two main political leaders, President David... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019