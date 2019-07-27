Dinar Trading continues their support for New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal

The sixth annual New Era Entertainment (NEE)/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tournament kicked off last night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) basketball hard court and just one day before the tournament’s kickoff, Dinar Trading swooped in to lend a helping hand once again.

At their head office, Clifton Singh of Dinar Trading made the contribution to NEE co-director Aubrey Major Jr.

Over $2million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs by the respective top performers and the tournament that has three teams invited from region four will follow a group round-robin/knockout format.

There are a total of four groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

The curtains will fall on the event on August 17th when the winning team will pocket $600,000, second place $250,000 and teams finishing third and fourth will take home $100,000 and $55,000 respectively.

In a release to the media, Major expressed gratitude for Dinar Trading’s support and vowed that he would always encourage persons to support the business.

Among other sponsors of the event are Bumper to Bumper Services and Ansa Mcal through their Heineken Brand.

Tonight’s second night of play will see action kicking off at 18:30hrs.

In the first clash, Dave & Celina All-Star will play Trend Setters, while Royal Warriors will be pitted against High Rollers at 19:20.

West Side Ballers will battle L.A. Ballers at 20:15hrs before Silver Bullets play Higher Level.

Capital Strikers match skills with Haynes Hitters at 21:45hrs and Germans United will contest the penultimate match with Achievers at 22:30hrs.

NK Ballers will play Quiet Storm in the feature clash that kicks off at 23:20hrs.