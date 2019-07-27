CWI level two coaching course commences at GNS

Cricket West Indies (CWI) continued with their cricket development programme as their Level Two Coaching Course commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The programme, which is being held in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, has 27 participants including past and present international and national players, while sessions are being conducted by Guyana Cricket Board’s Territorial Development Officer, former West Indies fast bowler Colin Stuart and University of the West Indies Sports Management Faculty lecturers, Keshava Ramphal and Ryerson Bhagoo.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the first day’s session, Bhagoo informed that this is the newest faculty in the University of West Indies and have joined forces with CWI for the revamping of the coaching programme to roll out a programme that is on par with programmes around the world so that West Indians can gain maximum benefit.

“This is the first programme from that venture and we expect coaches to give their feedback on what was presented and we will be doing this throughout the Caribbean. We are aware that coaching evolves so this is intended to keep coaches aware and abreast with what is the latest such development.”

Bhagoo added that when you look at the professional set up, there are Coaches, Assistant Coaches and specialist Coaches so our aim is to prepare coaches for the roles existing out there, so it is no longer about getting on the field and giving instructions, it is about understanding the certain roles of a coach, like correcting issues that may arise with a player in a particular area.”

He explained that there is an abundance of talent here, however, Coaches also need to pay attention to attitudes, discipline, commitment and work behind the scenes so we can compete with other nations.

Bhagoo stated he is pleased with the response and it’s always good to have Coaches who are qualified and more so in a course that is being run from a consistent point of view which seeks to bring Coaches from across the Caribbean a consistent way of methodology of coaching.

“So if we can have a consistent approach to how we coach, some of the issues we may have can be iron out in the long run.” He added that the course augurs well for the game in the Region and here we were giving the Coaches the necessary tools to use to get the best out of the players. We will be seeking feedbacks from the Coaches to help sustain the programme. “There is an upward movement for development of females and young persons in the Caribbean I am pleased with that especially here in Guyana.”

Bhagoo said that it’s good to see some of the past and present international and first class players here taking part in the course. “It can only help a player’s game, on the other side it is an avenue for the players to give back which will provide an added motivation.”

The coaches taking part in the programme include Akshaya Persaud, Anthony D’Andrade, Travis Dowlin, Steven Jacobs, Vishal Singh, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Leon Johnson, Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Jermaine Neblett, Ryan Hercules, Kenroy Joseph, Andre Percival, Floyd Benjamin, Nicholas Fraser, Zaheer Mohamed, Travis Harcourt, Tremayne Smartt, Bevan Butts, Ravindranauth Seeram, Garvin Nedd, Latchman Yadram, Jeremiah Harris, Quasen Nedd, Clive Grimmond, Subrina Munroe and Anil Persaud.