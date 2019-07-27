Bill payment by MMG “absolutely free” from next month

In what can be described as an unprecedented move, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company yesterday announced that the usual fee attached to its Mobile Money Guyana [MMG] service will cease from next month.

Since the introduction of what is recognised as Guyana’s first mobile financial service in 2013, MMG has positively influenced how bills are paid, credit is purchased, and how money is sent and received. Undeniably, the process has been proven to be easy and especially convenient for many MMG users.

However, as with any great service, there is always room for improvement. It was with this in mind that the latest development was premised.

According to the company in a statement, the MMG team is constantly engaged and exploring new ways to introduce additional benefits for customers.

From August 1, the company said, “paying your bills with MMG will be absolutely free.”

“Until now, when using Mobile Money to pay bills, you paid a service charge. No more will you have to pay a fee to pay bills; once you are subscribed to MMG, you save,” the statement assured.

It went on to add that, “Free means no hidden charges or other requirements, and more money in your wallet. Free means that MMG is leading the way when it comes to convenience and affordability in paying your bills.”

MMG has been touted as remarkable from its inception. Cashless transactions are the future and it is said to be safer than “money in your pockets, wallet, purse or handbag.”

“If you lose your phone, you will not lose the money you have in your account, because it is protected by your personal PIN. There are no requirements for a minimum balance, plus no monthly or yearly fees. You can do your transactions at any time of the day from anywhere,” the statement also added.

Registration is free and the process is simple. Once persons have a mobile phone, a valid photo ID and proof of address, they can register at any GTT store, MMG agent or online at mmg.gtt.co.gy/register.

According to Elrick Chapman, the customer management lead for MMG, “cashless transactions are great for moving our country forward. It puts us on a par with the rest of the world. Part of our mission is to remove complexities wherever they exist so that we are easy to do business”.

The MMG team, the statement added, “hopes that new and existing customers will be encouraged to continue utilising the service, and enjoy all the benefits including FREE bill payment”.

Some of the customers who use MMG have already started to react to the free bill payment offer. “I use Mobile Money to pay all my bills so it will definitely save me some money,” said Sheik Sadiq. Also speaking on this development was Simone Dowding, who added, “I’m very happy about it. Mobile Money is one of the best services”.

Adding to the discourse was Sonia Yarde, “It would be great because sometimes you put in the exact money to pay a bill and forget the fee.”

“That would encourage me to use the service more,” said yet another customer, Jaime Mayers.