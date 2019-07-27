13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. donate 30 Cones to mark race route

As preparations continue for the historic hosting of the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships under the auspices of the Caribbean Cycling Federation (CCF), the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has been boosted by the support of another corporate partner.

On Friday afternoon, GCF President Horace Burrowes was presented with 30 Cones that would be used to mark the turn back point of the race route in Bartica, which would be hosting the event from August 10-11, next in association with the Mayor and Town Council and the National Sports Commission.

Crystal Kallu, Administrative Assistant of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., in handing over the items to Burrowes, stated that they have been very supportive of sports and the development of young people and they had no hesitation in partnering with the GCF to bring off this event, the first time Guyana would be hosting same.

“It is an absolute pleasure for Industrial Safety Supplies to be making this contribution to this championship which we are told would be attracting about 20 nations. The safety of the riders is of importance and therefore we trust that our contribution would go some distance in ensuring a safe and enjoyable championship by all the cyclists, male and female.”

President Burrowes in response, thanked Ms. Kallu and Manager of Industrial Safety Supplies, Hemant Narine for coming on board without hesitation and promised that the cones would not only serve to ensure a well run Junior Caribbean Championship but that the items would also help to enhance races that would be held locally.

“The GCF would like to express sincere gratitude to you for this contribution. It is true that Guyana would be hosting these championships for the first time in our history and we therefore want it to be the best ever in the history of the CCF. We can assure you that your partnership has taken us step closer in achieving this objective.”