106 treated for drug abuse last year

The reported prevalence of problematic drug use both for licit (lawful) and illicit drugs in the Guyanese population was over 40 in every 100,000 persons during the year 2018. An assessment of drug treatment data for the period indicates that the most abused licit drug is alcohol while the most abused illicit drugs are crack cocaine and marijuana.

The aforesaid is according to the Guyana Drug Information Network 2018 annual report which has reported that 106 persons sought treatment for problematic drug use disorders last year at the Salvation Army Men’s Social Centre at Kingston, Georgetown and the Phoenix Recovery Project at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Of the overall total, 44 persons were admitted for cocaine use and its derivatives (41%), 39 for marijuana abuse (37%), 20 for the problematic use of alcohol (19%) two (2%) for tobacco and one person who indicated cross addiction but did not specify a substance (1%).

Forty-five persons were registered at the Salvation Army Men’s Social Centre while 61 persons were registered at the Phoenix Recovery Project. According to the report, of the 106 persons who sought treatment, seven were females. The report said that the Phoenix Recovery Project is the only treatment facility reporting to the Drug Information Network, that provides services to females, with a 10-bed capacity.

In this regard, the report noted, “Females are in the minority of persons that have been receiving treatment for problematic drug use disorders. However, looking at the number of females who access the facility annually, there is a clear indication that there is a demand for treatment services for women”.

Further analysis indicated that most persons (37) were between the ages of 11 and 15 years old when they first began using drugs and alcohol. Of those in treatment, 9 persons (8%) had completed their tertiary studies, while 38 persons (36%) completed their secondary education. The reminder had some secondary education or lower. An assessment of the employment status of persons in treatment revealed that 59 persons were classified as working/self-employed, while 24 were unemployed (23%). Four (4) persons indicated that they were working and studying.

In assessing the drug using patterns of persons in treatment for the period, the statistics highlighted that 25% of the problematic substance users were misusing a single drug compared to 75% of those who were misusing multiple drugs. Further analysis indicated that 52 persons enrolled in the treatment programme for 2018, were previously enrolled in another treatment programme, with only 24 of those persons completing the programme. Persons were also asked about their mental health history at which it was revealed that 36 persons were diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder.

Furthermore, during their time at the treatment centre, persons were screened for contagious diseases. Of the 106 persons in treatment for the period, 66 were tested for a contagious disease. Out of these 66 persons, eight tested positive for one of the following: HIV and other STDs, Hepatitis B and C, and Tuberculosis (TB). Only two persons are receiving treatment for TB.

The high percentage of those individuals that use multiple substances, and have a co-occurring psychiatric disorder makes it difficult to administer effective treatment to properly meet their needs and may lead to persons either not completing the treatment programme or being at risk of a relapse.

During the reporting period, the level of interaction between persons in treatment and the criminal justice system was also assessed. It was revealed that of the 106 persons in treatment, 56 (53%) were arrested at least once in their lifetime. Of these 56 persons, 34 persons were arrested within the last year and 10 of those persons were arrested two or more times during that period.

As it relates to the source of referral to treatment, the report found that 84 persons (79%) were encouraged to seek treatment for their problematic substance use by their family and friends, while 13 persons (12%) voluntarily enrolled themselves into a treatment programme. Moreover, three persons (3%) were referred by a health care provider and two were referred through the justice system. One person in treatment was encouraged to seek treatment through the school system.

Against this backdrop, the report noted, “Understanding a person’s motivation to enter treatment or their support system is key in developing that person’s treatment regime and for preparing them for reintegration into society.”