WDFA/Trophy Stall U-11 League Pouderoyen clip Eagles in latest match

Jul 26, 2019 Sports 0

Goals off the boots of Micaiah DeFreitas in the 27th minute and David Williams in the 36th minute led Pouderoyen to a 2-1 with over Eagles of

Micaiah DeFreitas (right) and David Williams – Pouderoyen FC

Stewartville in the latest match of the West Demerara Football Association / Trophy Stall sponsored Under-1 League.
Orlando Stephenson had brought Eagles level in the 25th minute but Williams’ goal carried Pouderoyen to victory in a match that was played at the Leonora Track and Field Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

