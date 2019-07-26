WDFA/Trophy Stall U-11 League Pouderoyen clip Eagles in latest match

Goals off the boots of Micaiah DeFreitas in the 27th minute and David Williams in the 36th minute led Pouderoyen to a 2-1 with over Eagles of

Stewartville in the latest match of the West Demerara Football Association / Trophy Stall sponsored Under-1 League.

Orlando Stephenson had brought Eagles level in the 25th minute but Williams’ goal carried Pouderoyen to victory in a match that was played at the Leonora Track and Field Center, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.