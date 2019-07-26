President briefs diplomatic corps on political situation

President David Granger met with representatives of the diplomatic corps yesterday and explained in detail the political situation in Guyana.

The President assured the diplomats that the Government is committed to upholding the Constitution; respecting the institutions of the State – including the National Assembly and the Courts; ensuring the rule of law; safeguarding human and civil rights; and preserving our democracy especially through the conduct of free, fair and credible Local and General and Regional Elections.

“Your Excellencies, recent political developments have been subject to some misinterpretation and misrepresentation of Government’s intentions and they need to be clarified and explained.”

Granger sought to reassure the diplomats that the government is committed to complying with the Orders of the Courts.

“We are resolved to ensure the expeditious appointment of a Chairman of the Elections Commission. We seek fair, free and credible elections as early as possible. The Elections Commission, at present however, is without a quorum owing to the absence of a Chairman.

“My Government will continue to act in good faith to ensure that a chairperson, ‘not unacceptable’ to the President, is appointed so as to ensure that democratic elections as early as possible.”

The President said further that free, fair and credible elections are essential to representative democracy but it can be done if certain minimum conditions are met.