People coming and changing Guyana

Is amazing how people does behave when dem hear bout money. It don’t have a pay day that shops don’t be full of people who either buying or bumming.

Dem boys live by a sugar estate and dem know wha use to happen on a Friday. That is de day when wives got to drop everything and go to de husband workplace or else she don’t get a cent to buy ration fuh de house.

That is also de time when de rum shops does decorate. De people does start cleaning out de place since morning so that by de time de first cane cutter enter de floor still damp.

That is what Guyana has become—a big rum shop. Exxon come and find oil. De Guyanese people accustom to dem simple ways. De business people who think dem smart use raise dem price every month end.

But oil come and people who know about oil come, too. Most of dem come from Trinidad. House price suddenly gone up. Dem boys see odda people coming and dem is de ones who know bout hard times. When Guyanese use to complain bout hard times, was because dem never had a chance to live in present day Venezuela.

These people come and dem gobbling up some jobs that Guyanese use to mek styles pun. If City Hall barely get a vacancy, don’t ask—about ten Venezuelans jostling two Guyanese fuh de wuk.

Yet things different. Long ago when de farrin people come wid money dem use to sport like mad. Now Trinis coming like mad and since a hole open dem jump inside. Guyanese who sit back all de time suddenly trying to find a hole to jump in. Dem can’t find one and dem complaining.

Dem boys seh dem use to boast how dem population small. Now de country got more than a million people, half of dem is farriners. And dem can eat.

Talk half and watch how Guyana changing.