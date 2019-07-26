Latest update July 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

National U19 squad departs for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Jul 26, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Under-19 team departed yesterday for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines where they will defend their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars U-19 50-over title. Title holders for five consecutive years, Guyana open their campaign against Windward Islands on Sunday at Arnos Vale.

Members of the National U19 squad with Coach Julian Moore (left) and Assistant Coach/Manager Andy Ramnarine, right.

The squad will be Coached by Julian Moore while Andy Ramnarine will serve as the Assistant Coach and Manager. The squad reads; Ashmead Nedd (Captain), Kevlon Anderson (Vice Captain), Alex Algoo, Sachin Singh, Garfield Benjamin, Alphius Bookie, Seon Glasgow, Adrian Hinds, Daniel Mootoo, Kevin Umroa, Joel Spooner, Qumar Torrington, Leon Swamy and Junior Sinclair.
GCB Honorable Secretary, Anand Sanasie met with the squad prior to their departure and urged the players to give it their best shot. Guyana will face Barbados in their second round at Arnos Vale on Tuesday before playing Leeward Islands at Park Hill on Thursday.
The Guyanese will then battle Jamaica at Arnos Vale on August 4 and take on Trinidad and Tobago in their final round game at Arnos Vale on August 6.

