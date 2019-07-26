Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited is 50

Insurance Brokers – Guyana Limited is (IBGL) celebrating the 50th anniversary of its registration in 1969. In celebration of its achievements, IBGL will host a series of events throughout the year to share with its staff and clients the 50-year milestone.

The first of these would be held on Sunday.

When IBGL was registered under the management of William Hans Barrow in April 1969, it was the first business of its kind in Guyana. After two years working as a subsidiary of two UK-based firms, Mr. Barrow assumed full control and was appointed to the position of Managing Director.

From the early days, the company attracted both local and overseas business through Mr. Barrow’s network in Guyana, as well as through his contacts in the City of London where he had worked for many years. The first client, Dr. Enid Denbow, signed a letter of Appointment in the spring of 1970 when IBGL was operated by only two members of staff.

Dr. Denbow remained their longest serving client, and a true friend of the company until she passed away in 2017.

IBGL strives to set the standard for insurance broking, but also plays an active part in developing both the Insurance Industry and the wider business community in Guyana. IBGL has been proudly represented during Mr. Barrow’s tenure.

The company has been a member of the Insurance Association of Guyana and the Insurance Association of the Caribbean. Mr. Barrow was privileged to serve as President of both of these organisations.

The Company is an active member of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Mr Barrow also served as the Chamber’s President for the fiscal year 1993-1994.

Today, the company boasts well over 5000 clients and 26 members of staff with offices in Georgetown and Linden. It continues to have clients that have been with it for more than one generation. This is a testament to the professionalism and client-centricity that Mr. Barrow instilled into the fabric of the company.

Those values remain the legacy that he has left following his retirement in 2019.

As IBGL kicks off its 50th year, the company invites its clients and the business community to recognize all that the company has achieved over the last half-century and to look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead with several exciting events in 2019 & 2020.

As part of the celebrations IBGL intends to involve staff, clients and the community in general.

Over the course of the celebration year, IBGL will be making donations to causes and charities in and around the community. Earlier in 2019, IBGL was one of the sponsors of the Magnum Mash Cup. More recently, it donated funds to the Athletics Association of Guyana to support Devaun Barrington as he represents Guyana at the end of July 2019 in Trinidad.

A Cocktail Reception at the Marriot Hotel in Georgetown is planned towards the end of July 2019 where former staff, clients and friends of the company are invited to join the current management and staff in celebrating the company’s Golden Jubilee.

A photo exhibit of the history of the company entitled “Moments in Time” will be on display at the Cocktail Reception and afterwards it will be available to view at the office in Georgetown.

The collage features some historical photos of the company from the early days through to today and is a fantastic snapshot of the last 50 years of a Guyanese company.