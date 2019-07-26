Latest update July 26th, 2019 9:59 AM

Breaking News!!! Granger, Jagdeo agree on new GECOM Chair – Claudette Singh named

Jul 26, 2019 News 0

Justice Claudette Singh

Following a meeting between President David Granger and Leader of Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, this afternoon at the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice Claudette Singh, SC, CCH was consensually named the new chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Prior to her being named, the two continued a series of meetings aimed at ‘hammering out’ a list of nominees “not unacceptable” to the President.

The Leader of the Opposition agreed to submit such a list. The President received and reviewed the list of nominees this afternoon in an effort to bring the selection process to a speedy and favourable conclusion. This was aimed at ensuring that the Elections Commission could resume its normal functions with the aim of conducting General and Regional Elections in the shortest possible time.

The President, in that regard, swiftly made a selection from the list of nominees and approved Justice Singh. Justice Singh satisfies the criteria for the appointment and also satisfies the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for a consensual appointment supported by both the President and the Leader of the Opposition.

