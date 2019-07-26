Forum to educate people on HIV and AIDS to commence soon

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) along with Regional Youth Leaders will be initiating its third meeting to educate people on Sexual and Reproductive Health, HIV and AIDS.

This meeting is set to commence on July 30 in Port-of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

This meeting comes approximately 18 months ahead of the 2020 deadline for reaching the Joint United Nations programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 90-90-90 target.

The programme is to target 90% of people who are already diagnosed and living with HIV; 90% of people diagnosed with HIV and are on treatment; and 90% of people on treatment but are virally suppressed. PANCAP will be implementing strategies so as reach as many affected and depressed persons as possible.

According to Kevin Mendez, Chair, PANCAP Youth Advocacy Steering Committee, the forum will also facilitate sharing of success stories, and lessons learnt from regional youth leaders calling attention to issues concerning adolescents’ health and rights.

“Youth leaders will combine their experiences and knowledge to identify innovative ways to address gaps in the achievement of the priority areas of the Caribbean Regional Youth Advocacy Framework on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights,” stated Mendez.

“Our goal is to strengthen the Caribbean regional HIV response and create a roadmap with strategies for sustaining youth advocacy.”

In excess of 40 participants will attend. They will be CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs), youth leaders from Key Populations, representatives of the Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/ World Health Organization (WHO), Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition (CVC), CariFLAGS, Caribbean Right Here, Right Now (CRHRN), and the Youth Coalition for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

Over 15 Caribbean territories will be represented