Family cross-charged granted bail

A man, his wife and their son on Wednesday, stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer a range of charges.

Kenneth Nunes Snr. was slapped with three charges and he pleaded not guilty to all. He was granted bail in total sum of $15,000.

June Nunes was slapped with one charge, and she also pleaded not guilty. She was placed on $5000 bail.

Kenneth Nunes Jr. was slapped with four charges; after the four charges were read to him he pleaded guilty to three and not guilty to the final charge. He then offered to explain what happen on the day in question.

Nunes Jr. stated that he and his father had a misunderstanding and that’s how the problem ensued. After the defendant’s explanation Principal Magistrate McGusty entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on one of the charges.

Nunes Jr. was fined $20, 000 on the two charges with a guilty plea and granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for the two charges with a not guilty plea.

The matter was then transferred for a trial date where they are expected to make their next court appearance.

June Nunes

Kenneth Nunes Snr. and Jr.