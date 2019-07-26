Eddy Grant LIVE on NBC The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Latest update July 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyanese International Superstar Eddy Grant’s Management has today announced that Eddy has been requested to make a rare live performance on the popular late night talk show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Eddy was approached by Fallon’s team on Jimmy’s behalf to have Eddy perform his massive USA & Worldwide hit “ELECTRIC AVENUE” which topped the USA Billboard Hot 100 charts at #2 in 1983, and also was nominated for a Grammy Award (Best R&B Song of 1983).
Eddy will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 31, 2019.
Electric Avenue has been covered numerous times by other artists/bands (eg. Beck, Skindred and Refugee Camp All Stars ft. Ky-Mani Marley)
Electric Avenue was used in the 2015 Superbowl Advertisement for BMW featuring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel.
Electric Avenue featured in the popular movie “Pineapple Express” starring Seth Rogen.
Electric Avenue is named after a street in Brixton, London. In 2016 Eddy was invited by the mayor of London to switch on the illumination installment of the street name, “Electric Avenue”
