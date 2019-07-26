Latest update July 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eddy Grant LIVE on NBC The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Jul 26, 2019 News 0

Guyanese International Superstar Eddy Grant’s Management has today announced that Eddy has been requested to make a rare live performance on the popular late night talk show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Eddy was approached by Fallon’s team on Jimmy’s behalf to have Eddy perform his massive USA & Worldwide hit “ELECTRIC AVENUE” which topped the USA Billboard Hot 100 charts at #2 in 1983, and also was nominated for a Grammy Award (Best R&B Song of 1983).
Eddy will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 31, 2019.
Electric Avenue has been covered numerous times by other artists/bands (eg. Beck, Skindred and Refugee Camp All Stars ft. Ky-Mani Marley)
Electric Avenue was used in the 2015 Superbowl Advertisement for BMW featuring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel.
Electric Avenue featured in the popular movie “Pineapple Express” starring Seth Rogen.
Electric Avenue is named after a street in Brixton, London. In 2016 Eddy was invited by the mayor of London to switch on the illumination installment of the street name, “Electric Avenue”

More in this category

Sports

WDFA/Trophy Stall U-11 League Pouderoyen clip Eagles in latest match

WDFA/Trophy Stall U-11 League Pouderoyen clip Eagles in latest match

Jul 26, 2019

Goals off the boots of Micaiah DeFreitas in the 27th minute and David Williams in the 36th minute led Pouderoyen to a 2-1 with over Eagles of Stewartville in the latest match of the West Demerara...
Read More
2019 Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Plans ongoing to ensure a memorable time is had by all

2019 Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Plans...

Jul 26, 2019

Pan Am games 2019 Squash women lose opening singles’ matches; National ruggers in action today

Pan Am games 2019 Squash women lose opening...

Jul 26, 2019

National U19 squad departs for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

National U19 squad departs for St. Vincent and...

Jul 26, 2019

Historic donation of equipment by UCI a boost for GCF Members of Guyana’s Team for JCCC to benefit

Historic donation of equipment by UCI a boost for...

Jul 26, 2019

Guyana commits to cultural exchange at Tokyo Olympics

Guyana commits to cultural exchange at Tokyo...

Jul 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Better late than never!

    Many years ago, I invigilated an examination. During the sitting, one particular child was making rhythmic movements with... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019