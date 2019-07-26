Caribbean Airlines cargo interlines with Air Canada

Latest update July 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
Caribbean Airlines Cargo can now ship into and out of all major cities in Canada. This was made possible with the recent signing of an interline agreement between Caribbean Airlines Cargo and Air Canada.
This new interline arrangement has expanded the airline’s cargo operations to facilitate shipments from hubs like Port-of-Spain, Barbados, Miami and Fort Lauderdale to destinations such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, the airline announced in a release.
Caribbean Airlines Cargo has interline agreements with several airline partners including Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Copa Airlines, Lufthansa, Norwegian Cargo, Saudi Cargo and many others.
These agreements enable the airline to offer priority shipping at affordable rates globally. Caribbean Airlines also offers direct cargo services to 80% of Caribbean islands, through its network of frequent passenger flights and its all-cargo freighter service.
The airline is experienced in shipping general cargo, live animals, perishables, human remains, dangerous goods, valuable cargo and diplomatic documents. Additionally, it caters to the needs of the oil and gas industry through the transportation of large and oversized time sensitive pieces.
