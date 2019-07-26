Better late than never!

Many years ago, I invigilated an examination. During the sitting, one particular child was making rhythmic movements with his head, as if he was listening to music. I got up and went to him to see whether he had on any earphones – something that was prohibited. I saw none.

Afterwards, I learnt the truth. He lived next door to a discotheque and because of the regular noises emanating from that joint, he had to study at nights while listening to the sounds from the discotheque. As such, he developed body movements while studying, brought these to school and, eventually, into the examination room.

Residents have been exposed for years to noise nuisance from bars, clubs and rum shops in their neighbourhood. There is one particular street in Kitty which has the highest per capita rum shops in the country. The residents who live near to these ‘watering holes’ have trouble sleeping at nights because of the loud noise both from the rum shops and their patrons.

Noise nuisance is a national problem. It affects persons all over Guyana. It is time that something is done about it.

It has taken four years but finally the government seems determined to do something about noise nuisance. One recommendation which has emanated from the government is for public bars and clubs to make themselves sound-proof if they are going to use noisy instruments.

This is an excellent idea. There are ‘watering holes’ where you can hardly hear what the persons at your table are saying. At some social functions, including weddings, the noise levels are so loud that it makes conversation non-existent. The same happens at most clubs where the idea seems to be more noise, less talk.

Noise nuisance is now being deemed noise pollution because of its effects on human health. Exposure to high decibels can cause irreparable damage to a person’s hearing and this in turn can affect that person’s speech since he or she cannot hear clearly his or her response to others and may garble words without knowing it.

Noise nuisance is also associated with both physical and psychological disorders. Many years ago, a study found an association between mental illness and working long hours in noisy factories.

Noise nuisance is not confined only to the places frequented by the drinking classes. It is also to be found at workplaces where employees have to endure hours upon hours of noise pollution from machines. This is enough to drive even the mad madder.

Then there is the noise nuisance caused by churches which do not operate out of sound-proof buildings and which sometimes are oblivious that they are located in proximity to where persons live and therefore should ensure that they do not disturb the neighbourhood.

Then there is the noise nuisance on the roads, caused by the honking or horns unnecessarily by motorists. When a truck honks its horn it is like an industrial siren. It can shock you out of the deepest sleep.

Some drivers are still, despite warnings from the police, installing large music boxes in their vehicles. The vehicles become moving jukeboxes. Then there are the music carts which rove around the country selling CDs. They seem to like to play their music at a level which can give earache.

Parties and shows are allowed to take place without any consideration given to nearby residents. Outdoor events of this nature should be seriously monitored and the noise levels should be controlled. Persons who go to the Georgetown Seawall for relaxation, come back more stressed.

The confusion and noise levels at that location is a national shame.

The government is now taking the issue of noise pollution seriously. Better late than never! But it is not a task which should be left to the police alone. There is a need for others for other government agencies to be held accountable.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) should not be approving permits for churches and industrial concerns in residential areas. Clubs and bars should be limited in these areas and, as is now being proposed, should be sound proof. Rum shops can be allowed with sound-proofing if they agree to not have any nosily instrument.

The government must now go beyond talk and take action to do the things it says it will do. It is high time to protect the physical and mental health of citizens by reducing their exposure to noise nuisance.

The Ministry of Public Security has been slow to act. It has done very little over the past four years. It has a chance to redeem itself now and to demonstrate that it is more than just talk.