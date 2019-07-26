2,535 DUI cases for 2018, 14 fatal—says Report -Talks underway to address alcohol accessibility

According to the 2019 drug report, last year saw 2,535 cases that were attributed to Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

A study conducted by the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN) and according to the 2019 Drug Report, the reason for so many cases of DUI was the easy access to alcohol.

DUI is a criminal offence that attracts a fine of $7,500. However the said fine doesn’t seem to deter drivers from indulging in activities that will result in the attraction of that fine.

The report went on to state that it is a fact the consumption of alcohol by the Guyanese public has been a favourite past time for as long as one can remember.

Also, since the country is a large producer of rum and beer, this adds injury to insult and fuels the practice.

Another problem is that there are limited mechanisms and systems to monitor the day to day consumption of the drug. As such many consume as they see fit, as the products are widely accessible on the markets and at alarmingly high volumes.

The Guyana Drug Information Network and other stakeholders are currently undergoing talks to have systems put in place to address the easy and lawless accessibility of alcohol.

Studies done in recent times have shown that there is a high prevalence of the population engaging in the risky behaviour of binge drinking ; the 2016 Household Drug Prevalence Survey indicated that the rate of binge drinking among males was 64% and 46% among females.

Tiffany Barry, Head of the Drug Information Network National Anti-Narcotics Agency, in an interview said, “We are still in the information gathering stage and we are working along with other agencies to have the issue addressed.”

She added that they will be conducting sensitisation campaigns and are also looking at various other methods to assist in placing restrictions of sorts on the alcohol accessibility.

It was observed at the city bus parks that a number of mini-bus drivers and conductors ply their trade while consuming an alcoholic beverage.

In addition, the sale of alcohol on the bus and car parks makes access to these beverages easy for drivers, commuters, including school children.

It lays the foundation for dangerous conditions on the roads.