2019 Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Plans ongoing to ensure a memorable time is had by all

Plans are ongoing to ensure that the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships to be hosted in Guyana for the first time under the auspices of the Caribbean Cycling Federation (CCF) from august 10-11 is a resounding success.

The Town of Bartica has been chosen as the destination for the twenty (20) nations expected to descend on these shores for what will be a memorable experience according to His Worship, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall.

With the Caribbean Cycling Federation (CCF) through its Technical Director Henny Banasacio already visiting and approving the race route, minor works to ready the route are expected to commence in the new week and will last for a few days, Mayor Marshall, indicated.

“The municipality of Bartica is honoured to say the least to host the junior Caribbean cycling championship and we first of all want to thank the Guyana Cycling Federation, Director of Sports of the National Sports Commission and all other stakeholders who would have displayed confidence in the township of Bartica to host such a event.”

Mayor Marshall reminded that active mobility is a part of the Town’s Green Agenda and is positive that cycling is one of the platforms.

“This being the first of many major events to come, we are more than privileged to host. We want to also thank members of the business community who have so far expressed an interest by coming on board and offering their support and most importantly, the residents of the town who continue to give their unwavering support to activities of this nature.”

As host, Mayor Marshal declared that they will endeavour to be the best noting that Guyana would be on display to the region and the fact that Bartica has lots to offer given its geographical location.

GCF President Horace Burrowes informed that this historic event will showcase what Guyana has to offer from a Sports Tourism perspective.

“The GCF will this weekend meet with the parents of the cyclists that we have selected to form the Guyana team to let them understand what this event is all about and what we expect from them. In the coming days, the team would be making its way to Bartica where we will take the training to another level.”

Both Marshall and Burrowes agree that with the support of all the main stakeholders, the event will be a major achievement for all involved. High ranking executive members of the members Caribbean Cycling Federation and the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) will be in Guyana for the event.