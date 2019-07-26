15 students sworn in for work study at GRA

During yesterday’s court proceedings, students from various secondary schools in Georgetown were seen in court, fully attired in their school uniform.

The students appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were sworn in to undertake work study at Guyana Revenue Authority.

Some of the secondary schools’ students present in court were St. Joseph High, Bishops High and North Georgetown Secondary School, each were under oath when they were individually sworn in to the work study.

Most of the students are sixteen-year-old. They will have a firsthand experience in the field of work. They will be shown the different ways to carry out a specific task.

One of the students from Bishops’ High who spoke to the media outside of court stated, “I’m so excited and grateful for the experience…I have never worked before but I’m a quick learner and I know I would do good at whatever job I’m tasked with.”

While awaiting the results from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), these students will have a beneficial way to occupy their time, and have a feel of the working world.