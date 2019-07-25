Talks begin on maritime economy plan

Guyana is working to develop a maritime economy plan, which will involve strategies for the effective management of all economic activity involving its seas.

The government is receiving support from the Commonwealth Maritime Economics Programme in the crafting of the plan.

The first stage, consultation, was held at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, on Tuesday.

Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Trevor Benn, who was in attendance, said, “We don’t have, as a country, a good understanding of how to treat with these [maritime] issues. It is my hope that, through this consultation, we will begin the process of understanding how to deal with those issues and to be able to formulate plans going forward.”

“So this is only the first but a very small step in getting there. We have a lot of work to do in our country in relation to issues relating to surveys.”

Benn said that Guyana has not been remapped in over 50 years, and that the lack of comprehensive, updated mapping has an effect on Government’s ability to make informed decisions about what to tell investors.

The consultation was a one-off event, but Benn said that the process doesn’t end there.

“There will be one on one conversation with each of the agencies before the plan is finalised. Of course, when we have a draft, we will circulate for input from all of the various sectors.”

During the opening Ceremony, Quinn noted that the goal is to encourage sustainable marine development.

In an address to various stakeholders in the public sector, Quinn said, “I believe this reflects the vision of the government and all its agencies. They are aware of the fact that the future of Guyana must rest in its effective use and conservation of all sectors of the country’s economy,” the High Commissioner stated.

He further said, “The plan aims to identify sectors of the maritime industries that foster sustainable development and to prepare a tailored action plan to address gaps, overcome obstacles and build capacity to grow those sectors. In the process, it will consider the government’s short, medium and long-term priorities.”

High Commissioner Quinn said the plan will be tailored to meet Guyana’s specific needs and priorities. It will also be aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #14 – ‘Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources’.

The joint work on the development of the Maritime Economy Plan began back in 2016. Stakeholders were drawn from all sectors of the country. Consultants Jonathan McCue and Felipe Stiegler are leading the consultation process.