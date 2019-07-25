Pan Am games 2019 Guyana open campaign with squash today

By Calvin Chapman in Peru

The last time Guyana won a Pan American games medal was in Mexico, 2011 when Nicolette Fernandes copped the silver medal, and today, Guyana, which has a contingent of 40 that will be contesting in eight disciplines, will look to emulate or go better in the sport when they begin the 2019 edition with Squash.

The Guyanese pair of national female champion; Ashley Khalil and Mary Fung-A-Fat will be on the squash courts today against two Chilean opponents in Videna, Lima.

Khalil with be pitted against Giselle Delgado (Chile number 1 seed) from 09:00hrs, while Fung-A-Fat will be pitted against Ana Pinto at 09:45hrs.

Khalil and former Caribbean junior Squash Champion; Taylor Fernandes will meet the familiar Chilean pair tomorrow again, to play the women’s doubles and a win against the Spanish nation will guarantee the Guyanese at least a bronze medal since there are only eight teams competing in the women’s doubles.

During their training session yesterday at the Squash courts in Videna, Kaieteur Sport took the opportunity to speak with the squash team.

Coach, Ramon Chan-A-Sue, explained that although Lima is much colder than Guyana, the athletes have adjusted quickly while Fung-A-Fat, who resides in the U.S. and has trained recently in the United Kingdom, is accustomed to the cold weather.

“We are using a 17-inch tin for the singles which is a lot different than what we have in Guyana so I guess that is more of a challenge than the temperature,” Chan-A-Sue explained.

The team is being touted by the coach to do well, especially after medalling at the CAC games in 2017.

The 18th Pan American games that is being hosted in Lima, Peru is set to have its grand opening ceremony tomorrow but action got underway yesterday with Beach Volleyball.

The “Green Machine”, Guyana’s national ruggers will have to get past a mighty USA team tomorrow when they open their rugby 7s campaign at 10:00hrs.

All of Guyana will be behind Commonwealth games Silver medalist, Keevin Allicock, who will enter the boxing ring on Saturday, while the Golden Arrowhead will also be represented in Taekwando on Saturday.

The Ramdhani sibling will square off on the badminton courts on Monday, while Chelsea Edghill will be on the Table Tennis court on August 4th, while Athletics and Swimming (August 6th) are last.