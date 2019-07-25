Latest update July 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Owner claims car allegedly used in ‘Whistle’ execution -had reported it stolen sometime ago

Police have identified the owner of the car that is believed to have been used by the gunmen who executed Leon Duncan, also known as “Whistle” and “World Boss” last Sunday night.

Leon Duncan aka “Whistle”

A senior police official said that the owner of the vehicle has come forward to claim it.
Police established that it was reported stolen sometime ago.
The car was reportedly found abandoned a few corners away from the Williamstad Street, North Ruimveldt area where Duncan was gunned down. Police recovered 31 live rounds, a bullet casing and a magazine from the vehicle.
While there have been no arrests, the official indicated that investigators were looking for known individuals.
According to reports, Duncan, 29, of Lot 2692 Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt, was gambling with others near a culvert in Williamstaad Street, when the occupants of a car discharged several rounds at them.
Duncan sustained multiple gunshot injuries to the abdomen and succumbed shortly after.
Also wounded were Duncan’s brother, Shaquel Duncan, called ‘Lil Shaq,’ who sustained gunshot injuries to the left arm and left thigh; Lawrence Simon, 34, called ‘Plait Hair,’ shot in the left knee, and Orandy Gordon, 28, who sustained gunshot injuries to the left arm and right knee.
In 2018, Leon Duncan was shot at Leopold and Breda Streets after he was traced by an off duty police rank who reportedly witnessed him robbing and gun-butting a woman. He had faced several charges last year for robberies, and an attack on cops.
Duncan was also accused, then freed, of the murder of businessman Intaz Roopnarine, who was executed at Cool Square Hotel, Marigold St., West Ruimveldt in January 2013.

 

New 2019