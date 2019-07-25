More sponsors and horses on board PMTC Centenary Horserace meet

With the organisers of the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) Centenary horserace meet focusing on local content a bevy of sponsors and numerous horses are racing to be on board and be a part of the historic event.

With less than two weeks to go before race day preparation are heating up for the meet.

The event is organised by the 4-Horse Man Promotion Group in collaboration with the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) and is set for the PMTC, Big yard, Corentyne, Berbice on Emancipation Day, August 1st.

Apart for being staged in observance of the historic milestone, it is also being held in memory of the achievements of the late Attorney at Law and Senior Counsel, Marcel Crawford for the enormous amount of work he did at the PMTC during his lifetime.

Crawford, who owned his own race track at Alness on the Corentyne, was a stalwart in the horseracing fraternity as a horse owner, breeder, importer, trainer, promoter and sponsor.

The late horserace magnate was a leading light in the up keep and maintenance of the PMTC over the years.

A total of seven races are slated to be contested with over $5M in cash and trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The racetrack is said to be in excellent shape.

Over 50 horses have been entered for the once in a life time event the likes of The Republican, Cat Ruler, Mahaica Star, Victoria, Marryann, Kentucky Woman, Not This Time, Catch a Glimpse, Silver Charm, First Prince, Up Top Boss, Flo Jo, Byron, Up Rising Star, Orian, Pick A Chue, Princess, Village Prince, Princess Emma, Touch Down, Delilah, Royal Progression, Prince Celine, Massapequa Dr, Lucky Lucky and Stolen Diamond.

Sponsors such as Banks DIH Limited, Dequan Trading, Attorney at Law Senior Counsel Rajendra Poonai, Sankar Auto Works, Cumming Electrical Company, Valvoline, Just Water, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Toolsie Persaud and Habibulla Meat Center are on board so far. Banks DIH will have a well stocked bar at the event.

There are three feature events on the programme with the 1300M race for animals classified 3 years old Guyana-bred racing for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy the main race.

The H3 and lower race over 1300M for a winning take of $220,000 and trophy and the two-year-old Guyana-bred animals 1000M for a winning take of $220,000 and a trophy are the others.

The other events are for horses classified J and lower, K2 and Lower, L class open and L1 and lower.

The races will be run under the Guyana Horse Racing Rules and no late entries will be accepted.

Interested persons can make contact with Bobby Vaughn on 624-6788, 223-5097 or 227-7061, Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690, Fazal Habibullah on 657-7010, Compton Sancho on 691-1174 or Loresa Mohabir on 624-0453 for further information.

Veteran horse race stalwart Colin Elcock is the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)